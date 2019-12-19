Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
December 15, 1894: Miss Belle Butler left on Sunday morning’s train for Toano, to take charge of the Little Lake school.
December 15, 1894: Rev. F.S. Witter, who for the last two years has had the care and supervision of the work of the Presbyterian Board of Home Missions in Eastern Nevada, closed his work in Elko last Sunday evening and will close his work in Wells tomorrow. When Mr. Witter came to Elko the new Presbyterian church was built, though not entirely completed, and had a heavy debt hanging over it. Shortly after his arrival the church was complete and is now out of debt, the interior furnished with handsome pulpit furniture, seats and carpet, all paid for.
100 YEARS AGO
December 15, 1919: The terrific winds of last Thursday night committed a lot of damage in the Lamoille valley and blew down many haystacks, scattering the hay over the country in such manner that hundreds of tons will be lost. C.W. Noble is the chief loser, and this year when hay is at a premium, this loss comes as a hardship.
December 15, 1919: Ira Wines, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. I.E. Wines of Ruby, was quietly married to Miss Vera Hyde of Metropolis. Ira has spent the greater part of his life here and all extend to him the heartiest wishes of success in the summing up of life’s great balance sheet hoping the answer will be “Fifty-Fifty.”
December 17, 1919: A deed has been filed in the county recorder’s office for the transfer of the old McDermott ranch at Ft. Halleck to Mrs. Phil Harney of Wells. The ranch consists of 320 acres and adjoins the Seventy-one ranch on the south, and is considered one of the best ranches in that section of the county.
December 17, 1919: There are some people in Elko who are heartily ashamed of themselves over getting so worked up over the possible end of the world on the 17th. We haven’t had a nicer day all month, when we were told to expect the worst storm of the season.
75 YEARS AGO
December 15, 1944: Another Elko county man to receive an honorable discharge after seeing active service for his country is Private Johnny Michelli of Carlin, son of Mr. & Mrs. Emilio Michelli. Michelli received the Purple Heart while overseas.
December 15, 1944: It’s not too late to mail Christmas packages early, but if you haven’t done so do it now, pleads Postmaster Mae McNamara. Cards of value should carry three cent stamps, she said, as they are forwarded. However, cards can be mailed for a cent and a half, if they are sealed, and if they do not contain more than the sender’s signature. All local cards, which are sealed, call for postage of three cents.
December 19, 1944: Miss Betty Reed, daughter of Mrs. R.Y. Reed of North Fork and T/Sgt. Paul W. Bear of North Fork, son of Mr. & Mrs. W.W. Bear of Missouri Ridge, S.D., were united in marriage yesterday afternoon at the Baptist church. Relatives and close friends witnessed the service.
December 20, 1944: Miss Aileen Lambert, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. E.C. Lambert of Elko, is now working at Hamilton Field, Calif., where she hold a position as laboratory technician under the civil service.
December 21, 1944: Elko residents were shocked today when news of the sudden death of Mrs. Caroline Capriola, wife of J.M. Capriola, Sr. became generally known. She was a native of Elko county, having been born at Currie. She came to Elko from Lamoille in 1923 and of recent years had been active in the J.M. Capriola company.
50 YEARS AGO
December 15, 1969: Three Elko County residents won first place awards in the seven Nevada Cowboys’ Association-sanctioned rodeo events at the NCA’s annual Awards Banquet held in Wells. First place winners were Russell Tripp, Wells, in Bareback Bronc riding; Darrell Short, Elko, in Saddle Bronc riding; and Billy Wines, Ruby Valley, Bull riding. Also receiving awards during the night was Harold (Corky) Prunty, owner of the rodeo stock selected for top honors by the NCA’s membership.
December 16, 1969: The gift of hope is one of the main objectives of the Future Homemakers of America sponsored by Pat Nelson at Elko High School. During a recent jaunt to the Elko County Home for the Aged, FHA officers Marty Reyes, Paula Bear, Susan McDaniel, Evelyn Walthers, Annette Carson, Pam Herrera, Sandy Lage, Debbie Molof, and Vicki Munger decorated two Christmas trees donated by the Boy Scouts. They also served refreshments and presented gifts to each individual.
December 16, 1969: Elko Community College will mark another first in the books tomorrow night when the fledgling institution fields a basketball team in an encounter with the College of Southern Idaho, Twin Falls. Student elections recently conducted at the Elko college, determined the name for the new team will be the Cowboys; and the school colors were established as purple and silver. R.C. Lynch, president of the institution, also will serve as the basketball coach.
December 16, 1969: Andrew Q. Boyd, son of Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Boyd of Boyd Ranch, Halleck, has been commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation from Officer Training School at Lackland AFB, Tex. Lieutenant Boyd is being assigned to Randolph AFB, Tex., for pilot training. The lieutenant is a 1965 graduate of Elko High School, earned his B.S. degree from the University of Utah.
December 20, 1969: The Maggie Club of Jiggs, met at the home of Simone Zaga on Dec. 12. President Alice Turner conducted the meeting. By unanimous vote the club honored Gertrude Peters, with a life time honorary membership in Maggie Club. This is the first honorary membership to be given in the history of the club. Mrs. Peters is a charter member of the club. She was the Jiggs telephone operator for many years, and is presently the Jiggs Postmaster, a post she has held for the past 33 years. .
25 YEARS AGO
December 17, 1994: Remnants of mammoth tusks were discovered at Cortez Gold Mines gravel pit in Crescent Valley by a mine equipment operator. Keith Evans was digging gravel for road construction recently when he saw the tusks, stopped his grader and notified mine planner Mike Rupe. The tusks are roughly 20,000 years old, coming from an extinct Pleistocene elephant, but they haven’t been carbon-dated yet, said Jim Chavis of Cortez.
December 19, 1994: Jerry Wornek said he’s back to work lining up volunteers and donations to help develop a Flagview Drive sports complex. The complex involves land between Little Britches preschool and Elko Junior High School. Wornek, an Elko fireman tackling this as a personal project, envisions two fields that could be used for junior football games and practices as well as baseball and softball practices. Wornek said the shortage of practice ball fields and the lack of a game fields for junior football prompted him to undertake the project.
December 20, 1994: Don Pray won the singles event, B&B Diesel took team honors, Vinnie Chappell was the all-events champion and Calvin Jim and Rex Lish teamed for the doubles trophy in the recent 1994 Elko Bowling Association Championship Tournament.
December 21, 1994: Elko County School District trustees unanimously approved promoting Bert Elliott to the new Assistant Superintendent of instruction. “Bert’s done a good job and he’s deserving of this,” said trustee Lyle Nutting. Elliott officially will move into the position Jan. 9 after Assistant Superintendent Marcia Bandera replaces retiring Superintendent Paul Billings.
December 21, 1994: Local ski enthusiasts could get their first opportunity of the season to hit the slopes Friday when the SnoBowl opens. Dale Coleman, a SnoBowl Committee member, said an equipment operator used a snowcat last week to groom the snow and “set up the slopes.”