Rewrite: News from past issues

December 16, 1969: The gift of hope is one of the main objectives of the Future Homemakers of America sponsored by Pat Nelson at Elko High School. During a recent jaunt to the Elko County Home for the Aged, FHA officers Marty Reyes, Paula Bear, Susan McDaniel, Evelyn Walthers, Annette Carson, Pam Herrera, Sandy Lage, Debbie Molof, and Vicki Munger decorated two Christmas trees donated by the Boy Scouts. They also served refreshments and presented gifts to each individual.

December 16, 1969: Elko Community College will mark another first in the books tomorrow night when the fledgling institution fields a basketball team in an encounter with the College of Southern Idaho, Twin Falls. Student elections recently conducted at the Elko college, determined the name for the new team will be the Cowboys; and the school colors were established as purple and silver. R.C. Lynch, president of the institution, also will serve as the basketball coach.

December 16, 1969: Andrew Q. Boyd, son of Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Boyd of Boyd Ranch, Halleck, has been commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation from Officer Training School at Lackland AFB, Tex. Lieutenant Boyd is being assigned to Randolph AFB, Tex., for pilot training. The lieutenant is a 1965 graduate of Elko High School, earned his B.S. degree from the University of Utah.