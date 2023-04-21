125 YEARS AGO

April 16, 1898: Nice weather these days. Gardening has commenced.

The cattlemen in every county in the Stage should form a local association for self protection. The Elko County Cattle Association has accomplished much good for the stock interests of the State during the past two weeks, and with like associations in every county in the State, cattlemen would be in better condition to protect this great industry.

Johnny Thompson is among the happy people of Elko. Cause, a 12-pound boy at his house Wednesday morning.

In response to a telegram from Messrs. J.R. Bradley and C.H. Hale, who were at Carson looking after the interests of Elko county stockmen, Thos. Hunter, E.S. Farrington, W.T. Smith and C.H. Sproule went to Carson Sunday night to attend the meeting of cattlemen at that place Monday. Although the train was an hour and a half late, Supt. Yerington of the V.&T., kindly held the train at Reno for the Elko people, thereby making it possible for them to reach Cason in time for the meeting. The gentlemen returned home Tuesday morning.

100 YEARS AGO

NOT AVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

April 16, 1948: The Cate Equipment company is acting as the exclusive representatives for the Mountain City Copper company and everything connected with the Rio Tinto mining operations are being sold. The mine plant, mill, offices, houses, building, heating plant, all electrical supplies, trucks, hospital, and hundreds of other items are included in the sale.

April 17, 1948: The original Carville homestead in Jiggs has been sold to Hillery Barnes. Barnes has sold his Lamoille ranch and has taken possession of the Carville ranch which has 1,280 acres and a 1869 water right, one of the oldest in the county. It was originally settled by Ed Carville, father of E.P. Carville, former governor and senator of the state of Nevada, who now resides in Reno. Ed Carville was called to California during the gold rush days by his father, who wrote he had made a stake there. When Ed got to California, he could not locate his father, nor did he ever learn any more of what happened to him. Upon his return to Missouri he stopped in Elko and went into the Jiggs district, then known as Mound valley, to work. He later started the homestead there.

April 19, 1948: Newsboys of the Elko Daily Free Press were given a treat Saturday by the Dupont Pharmacy. Twenty-four carriers and sellers were given tickets good for free sodas or sundaes and 23 of them were immediate “customers” of the pharmacy.

50 YEARS AGO

April 16, 1973: Five Elko High School students were recently named by the Scholarship and Prize Board of the University of Nevada as recipients of 1973 Freshman Scholarships. Students eligible to receive the award are Denise Aguirre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Aguirre; Brent Glaser, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Glaser; Debbie Lien, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Lien; Susan Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cedric Moore; and Valarie Sullivan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Sullivan. These awards are granted by the University Scholarship and Prize Committee in an effort to attract Nevada’s outstanding scholars to the University of Nevada-Reno campus.

April 17, 1973: The Elko Jaycees have terminated indefinitely their lights project on the “E” hill south of town due to recent vandalism, according to Dave Rogers, president. He explained that sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. last night, unknown persons broke light bulbs, cut wires and pulled up stakes at the project site. He added that it is believed some type of foreign material was put into the gas tank of the generator which operates the lights. Vandalism has plagued this project in the past, but this is the worst case in several years. Rogers said it was “too bad that the Jaycees will not be able to light a cross on the hill this year for Holy Week.”

April 18, 1973: The contract for the building of the new Elko County Library structure was recently signed by Pete Ormaza, contractor, Dave Collings, state engineer for the project, Mike Lesbo, contractor, Arne Purhonen, architect, and board members Geraldine DiGrazia, Mark Menke, Ruthe G. Gallagher, Howard Hickson, Stewart Wilson, and library director Hallie Gunn.

April 20, 1973: The AAU Intermountain Regional Boxing Tournament will open a two-day run in Elko at the Centennial Gymnasium this Friday, with at least 12 team entries. One of the local entries will be 147-pounder Nathan George. George, a senior at Elko High School, was the Senior Division winner at the 1973 Silver Gloves Tournament. Other entries will be Deland Cota and Robert Muro of the Owyhee Boxing Club. Cota, 19 years old, has had nine fights and was runner up in the 139-pound class in the Silver Gloves Tournament. Muro, 18, has had 14 fights in the 126-pound division and was the 1972 AAU Novice Champion and the 1973 Silver Gloves titlist.

25 YEARS AGO

April 16, 1998: John Wright, a sophomore at Spring Creek High School, has been appointed to the Wrangler High School All Star Rodeo Team, the first-ever corporate-sponsored youth rodeo team. The team was chosen by leaders with the National High School Rodeo Association. Wright – who competes in bull riding, saddle bronc, team roping and calf roping – earned a spot based on leadership qualities, academic eligibility, and athletic achievements. Wright is part of the Elko Rodeo Club, which includes Spring Creek and Calin students.

April 18, 1998: With the first action at Summit Raceway less than two weeks away, fans can get a sneak peek at some of the vehicles Saturday at a car show in Elko City Park. Saturday’s events include a fund-raising whipped creme pie toss at race drivers and local law enforcement officers; a car bash in which people can hit a car with a sledgehammer; a contest to guess the number of bolts in a jar, with the winners receiving a season pass; and a raffle. Summit raceway will have two new auto classes this year – the Dwarf class and the Cruiser class – and at least two Dwarf cars will be shown Saturday.

April 21, 1998: Stockmen’s Hotel and Casino cowboys took first-place honors at last weekend’s Ranch Hand Rodeo at the Spring Creek Horse Palace. Local cowboys Mark Eldridge, Nathan Kelly, Dirk Jim and Ira Walker took home $1,608 in prize money, cowboy hats, belt buckles and the revolving trophy. The Stockmen’s team won three of the rodeo events – saddle bronc, team penning, and wild cow milking. Cowboy Dirk Jim also took the Top Hand Award. The PX Ranch Team out of North Fork placed third and cowboys Gene Curtis, Ramon Cordova, Clint Walker, Ruben Ramirez and Roy Richards won ropes and $804 in prize money. The PX Ranch Team took first-place honors in the team branding event. The YP Ranch Team out of Tuscarora, with cowboys Jake Brown, Frank Dominguez, John Schutte and Buff Hughes, took first place in the ranch doctoring event.