Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1895: Freeman Hall was filled to overflowing last Friday evening, the occasion being the closing exercises of the graduating class of the Elko High School. The hall was tastefully decorated with evergreens and flowers, and across the front of the stage was hung a banner with the class motto: “Not Finished, But Begun,” in colors of old rose and white.
A band of 800 head of cattle, purchased by the Sun Creek Cattle Co., of this county, passed through Elko, Saturday en route to the Company’s range near Wells.
The game of base ball between Elko and Lamoille nines at the Cross Roads on the Fourth, resulted in a score of 43 to 23, in favor of Elko.
Elko was almost deserted on the Fourth.
100 YEARS AGO
July 3, 1920: Abner W Sewell passed away at his home in Tuscarora Wednesday night surrounded by his family. Mr. Sewell was probably the best known man in northern Elko county and has been identified with all the important doings in and about Tuscarora for many years. He established a mercantile business in that town and won a reputation for honesty and good citizenship that comes to few men. In connection with his commercial business he was engaged extensively in livestock and ranching, and today his store supplies the entire northern country, his interests being far reaching. Funeral services were held in Tuscarora this forenoon and the remains were brought to Elko this afternoon, a second service to be held this evening in the masonic hall, under the auspices of the Masons.
July 9, 1920: At a meeting held recently here an organization was perfected under the name of the Elko County Stock and Crop Exhibits and it was decided to hold an exhibit on September 7, 8 and 9. The exhibits of crops and women’s work will be held in a building in town while the livestock exhibits will be given on the rodeo ground, where the races and bucking contests will be held each afternoon. One of the principal attractions will be the Indian exhibit of bead work baskets, gloves, etc. The Indians will hold a fandango and will roast a steer for a barbecue. It is probable that the Indian band from the Duck Valley reservation will be here during the week to furnish the music, as it is reported they have an exceptionally fine band. The entertainment will be in charge of G.S. Garcia who will put on a bucking contest, similar to the ones given by him in the past, together with races of various kinds, including a twenty-five mile auto race for a purse of $400. H.U. Castle was elected chairman and W.R. Mayer, secretary at the meeting.
75 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1945: Elko may soon have a miniature train for kids — and who isn’t a kid when it comes to a miniature train? In a letter to the city council, Paul W. Russell, Western Pacific engineer, says he has a miniature train which he would like to put into operation at the city park. He has an engine, tender and three cars, in addition to 1,200 feet of track. Each car can accommodate eight children. The far will be 10 cents a ride, three times around for the children and 15 cents for the adults. It is not Russell’s intention to make money but to supply an activity at the park which he feels will be enjoyed by the children. The miniature train would operate Sundays and holidays and some nights during the summer.
July 10, 1945: Arriving back in the United States with the 12th Armored Group, one of the first tank outfits to be returned for redeployment, 1st Sergeant Clyde K. Fields, arrived home this week for a 30-day furlough. Sergeant Fields wears the Silver Star medal awarded for gallantry in action as well as the Purple Heart medal and the European Theatre ribbon with three battle campaign stars. While participating in the Battle of the Bulge, during the now-famous German breakthrough, Sergeant Fields, at the risk of his life, and in an area where enemy fire was extremely heavy, rescued a wounded officer and evacuated him from the danger area. Fields was wounded while rescuing the officer. Fields’ unit took part in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Germany campaigns and for their part in the action at Bastogne, the 12th Armored group was warded the distinguished unit citation.
July 11, 1945: A touch of old Mexico, the rodeo and the long horn steers of Texas will be added to the Nevada Livestock Show and Elko County Fair this year. This became evident last night when C.A. Sewell, show manager reported that 40 long-horned steers from Mexico have arrived here to be used in the saddle horse contests held in conjunction with the fair. The steers are being held at his ranch preparatory to being brought to Elko for the show.
50 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1970: J.C. (Bud) Rose of Jiggs and Elko and three passengers in his light airplane escaped injury when the single-engine craft crashed while landing last Saturday at McDermitt. Rose, the pilot, said he and his passengers – Don Farmer of Elko and Bruce Shepard and Bill Horn of Battle Mountain – jumped unhurt from the plane after it cartwheeled during landing and they extinguished a minor fire that broke out in the plane. He said the aircraft was a total loss.
July 9, 1970: Michael A. Lipparelli, son of Adolph Lipparelli and Jean Marks of Elko, recently completed requirements for the Doctor of Philosophy degree at Oregon State University. Dr. Lipparelli received his degree in Physical Science and Oceanography. In the Fall, he will take a faculty position in the Physical Science honor’s Program at the University of Hawaii.
July 10, 1970: Foundation work is being done at the Elko Indian Colony in connection with a colony subdivision project which, according to an Indian Affairs spokesman, will proffer 23 new houses in Elko and seven in South Fork.
25 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1995: The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales – those gentle giants with the glistening coats and feathery white fetlocks – will add another showstopper at this year’s Silver State Stampede. A caravan of three custom vans carrying 10 horses, seven handlers, two hitch drivers, several groomers and a dalmation mascot is scheduled to roll into Elko next Thursday for a weekend of Stampede appearances. The Clydesdales will be stabled in the 4-H barn at the Elko County Fairgrounds where spectators will have plenty of opportunities to see the magnificent horses up close.
July 10, 1995: The Elko High School Class of 1970 will kick off its 25th reunion weekend with a no-host cocktail party at D’Orazio’s Italian Gardens on Friday. Activities will continue Saturday with a dinner and dance at the Elks Lodge. The Mourning Lite Band, featuring alumni Ken Harriman, Charlie Harmer, Maurice West, Ralond Davis and Mark Vietti will provide the ‘60s tunes.
July 11, 1995: It could be said that the Silver State Stampede Parade Marshals, Elias and Alice Goicoechea, illustrate the parade theme, “The Real West: Alive and Well,” because the couple has ranched for more than half a century at North Fork and their children and grandchildren are prepared to continue. The family represents four generations of Nevada sheep and cattle ranchers.
