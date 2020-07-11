Rewrite: News from past issues

July 9, 1920: At a meeting held recently here an organization was perfected under the name of the Elko County Stock and Crop Exhibits and it was decided to hold an exhibit on September 7, 8 and 9. The exhibits of crops and women’s work will be held in a building in town while the livestock exhibits will be given on the rodeo ground, where the races and bucking contests will be held each afternoon. One of the principal attractions will be the Indian exhibit of bead work baskets, gloves, etc. The Indians will hold a fandango and will roast a steer for a barbecue. It is probable that the Indian band from the Duck Valley reservation will be here during the week to furnish the music, as it is reported they have an exceptionally fine band. The entertainment will be in charge of G.S. Garcia who will put on a bucking contest, similar to the ones given by him in the past, together with races of various kinds, including a twenty-five mile auto race for a purse of $400. H.U. Castle was elected chairman and W.R. Mayer, secretary at the meeting.