125 YEARS AGO

July 16, 1898: Henry M. Reed, Reed’s station, Elko county in Nevada, has been granted an increase of pension from $6 to $8 per month.

———

The South Fork flouring mill is being put in shape for the Fall run.

———

The following applicants for teachers’ certificates appeared before the board of examiners at the high school building Monday morning. Primary grade – Bertha St. Clair, Anna McMullen, Annie Dewar, Martha McMullen

100 YEARS AGO

July 20, 1923: Adolph Biancani and Ray Belnap have qualified as expert cracksmen as the result of their successfully opening an old safe yesterday which has been closed for over thirteen years, and which a safe expert called from Salt Lake City was unable to open. The expert in this time has never before run up against a safe which he could not open, he stated.

———

Several ranchers are finding it rather difficult to secure full hay crews this year, according to several of them who have been in the office lately. There seems to be plenty of idle men about the city but the majority of them are looking for a job where they go to work at 12 o’clock noon, quit at one in the afternoon, and take an hour off for lunch, as one rancher aptly expressed it.

———

George Pierce is in from Jarbidge and states that things are looking prosperous in the northern county gold camp this fall.

75 YEARS AGO

July 17, 1948: The double ring wedding ceremony of Marjorie Bieroth and Franklin Prunty was solemnized Thursday, July 15 at 2 p.m. at the Ranchinn. Officiating at the ceremony was Rev. Walter Critchfield of the Baptist Church. Witnessing the nuptial rites were members of the family and friends.

July 19, 1948: George Smith, member of the Elko County game management board, was in Wells recently and conferred with local sportsmen on the question of whether or not Elko county should have an open sage chicken hunting season this year. Mr. Smith’s personal opinion was that the season should not be opened, but he said the other members of the management board thought the majority of the sportsmen favored an open season and therefore they, too, would favor same.

July 21, 1948: The first of three apartment houses scheduled to be moved from Rio Tinto, 135 miles northwest, arrived in Wells in three sections to be placed on a foundation prepared next to the present Agee apartments on Clover Avenue between Fourth and Fifth street. Two stories high and 72 feet long, the building, owned by H. H. Agee, contains eight apartments, each consisting of three rooms and a bath, and each with its own outside entrance.

50 YEARS AGO

July 16, 1973: Charles Hartung, commander of the Elko Office of the Nevada Highway Patrol, recently received a promotion to Captain, according to a spokesman at the patrol office. Hartung has 14 years of service with the Nevada Highway Patrol, he said.

———

Elko obstetrician Dr. Leslie A. Moren, 59, escaped injury in an automobile wreck Saturday night on the Lamoille Highway near the south city limits of Elko – but he lost a race with the stork. Dr. Moren was summoned from Lamoille when the arrival of a new addition to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Pharbus Harper of Elko became imminent…While all that excitement was taking place on State Route 46, Aimee Suzanne Harper arrived at Elko General Hospital before Dr. Moren did.

25 YEARS AGO

July 17, 1998: Mitch Goicoechea of Elko says he’s not nervous about his upcoming first trip to the high school nationals rodeo. “I just hope I can ride good. Good enough to win it,” he said. He and Jess Jones were Elko County’s only two qualifiers for the national rodeo, which will be held July 20-26 in Gillette, Wyo.

———

Elko County voters will cast their ballots this year on new, easier to use ballot sheets, Elko County Clerk Karen Dredge said. The fill-in-the-circle ballots replace the hole-punch ballots for the Sept. 1 primary and Nov. 3 general elections.

July 18, 1998: Chip Stone has joined the staff of Turner’s Jewelry and Gifts in the east end shopping center as jewelry and manufacturing manager. Stone, who is a master goldsmith, has 11 years of experience in all facets of the jewelry industry.