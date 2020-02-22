Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
February 16, 1895: The coaster raffled off by W. O’Neil was won by R.E. Keyser. Now Ed can take his best girl coasting.
Only 20 degrees below zero yesterday morning. With the ground covered to a depth of over a foot with snow is decidedly cool, even for this section.
The saloon in the State Capitol has been closed by the Carson authorities. A good idea.
100 YEARS AGO
February 18, 1920: Elko’s magnificent public grammar school building was formerly dedicated last evening with appropriate ceremonies in the large auditorium of the building, and fully five hundred parents and citizens were present, and after the ceremonies made an inspection of the building. The program was carried out, with the principal address being made by Otto T. Williams, president of the board of trustees. He said that while the destruction of the former building, erected but a few years, was considered a calamity at the time, the new building was so superior in every way that the fire could be considered a blessing. He paid tribute to the work of the architect, Fred J. DeLongchamps, and to the contractors, Rockwell & Sutton. The building is a three story structure and presents a magnificent appearance from the outside. The first floor contains five class rooms, library, principal’s office, besides the auditorium. The balcony contains a picture machine booth as part of the equipment of the auditorium. The second floor contains six large class rooms. The basement or lower floor contains three rooms designed as play rooms for the children during the winter months and stormy weather. The floors of these rooms are composed of sand to the depth of a foot.
February 20, 1920: The report of the police court of Elko for 1919 shows that more cash was taken in by the court in fines than for a great many years.
The only explanation seems to be that when the would-be “joy seekers” were arrested, they had money in their jeans. Whereas when John Barleycorn was on the throne, he took every cent his disciples had.
75 YEARS AGO
You have free articles remaining.
February 20, 1945: The Triple A committee met with Mark Menke here Monday morning with committee members Charles Sewell, chairman; Eddie Murphy, Jr., S.V. Smiley, J.W. Helth and Tom Kane, and Ed C. Reed and Roland Snyder of the state office present. The outlook for farm machinery indicates a greater scarcity than the last year. Repair parts will be harder to get. All ranchers are urged to order repair parts early and repair all machinery possible as new is not readily available. The feed situation is still tight, and while there should be fairly ample supplies of grains, corn concentrates will be scarce and high.
February 21, 1945: Pvt. Angelo Aguirre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Aguirre of Elko, has been wounded in action, according to information received yesterday from the war department. The message said he was wounded in action in Germany on February 11. He graduated from the Elko high school in 1942 and later worked for the Southern Pacific, entering the service in January, 1944. He went across in September.
50 YEARS AGO
February 16, 1970: Frontier Airlines’ Convair 580 jet-prop craft which can carry 51 passengers, is scheduled to begin service over the San Francisco and Salt Lake City route via Reno, Elko and Ely on March 1. United Air Lines has leased the Frontier planes with crews to serve this area where the local airports cannot accommodate the larger jets now being flown by United.
February 18, 1970: Wendell W. Vine, who has served for 40 years in the public schools of the State of Nevada, last night announced his retirement as Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the Elko School District. Vine first came to Elko County in September, 1947 as principal of the Wells Elementary School. He moved into the central office in July of 1958 as Assistant Superintendent. Vine and his wife Katherine, a teacher at Elko Grammar School No. 2, have three children, Maureen, a music teacher in California; Polly, a registered nurse in California; and Tom, who is completing his college education and who plans to enter law school.
February 21, 1970: With the receipt of requests for five more historical markers for Elko and Eureka Counties, the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society has established a “first” in the state as sponsors of more markers than any other group, according to Eric Cronkhite, State Parks Administrator. The points of interest, all of which, will undoubtedly qualify as official historical locations are Emigrant Pass, Beowawe, Elko Airport, Lamoille and the Little Ruby Valley Pony Express Station which has been moved to the Northeastern Nevada Historical Museum in Elko.
25 YEARS AGO
February 18, 1995: Della Phillips, 96, and Roy Smith, 93, were crowned the Queen and King of Hearts during a Valentine’s Day Party held at the Elko Senor Center. “This is quite a surprise,” Smiths said. He retired from the Salt Lake City Fire Department after 44 years of service. Phillips, who was born in Mountain City, graduated from Elko High School in 1919. For years, she operated a museum out of her Tuscarora home.
February 21, 1995: “I stopped him in the first round with a TKO,” 18 year-old Sergio Salaz remembered about winning the state Golden Gloves state championship in the 135-pound weight class earlier this month. This week Salaz is preparing for the Golden Glove regional tournament that will be held in Las Vegas.
February 21, 1995: Traveling the Information Super-highway is expensive in Elko County, but efforts are under way to make the excursion less costly by bringing internet access to the area. Alltell of Nevada is negotiating now to provide the local access as soon as possible.
Currently, anyone wanting to tap into the Internet for work or for play has to pay a long-distance phone charge for every minute they are hooked into an access provider in Reno, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas or Phoenix.