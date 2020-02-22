Rewrite: News from past issues

February 18, 1920: Elko’s magnificent public grammar school building was formerly dedicated last evening with appropriate ceremonies in the large auditorium of the building, and fully five hundred parents and citizens were present, and after the ceremonies made an inspection of the building. The program was carried out, with the principal address being made by Otto T. Williams, president of the board of trustees. He said that while the destruction of the former building, erected but a few years, was considered a calamity at the time, the new building was so superior in every way that the fire could be considered a blessing. He paid tribute to the work of the architect, Fred J. DeLongchamps, and to the contractors, Rockwell & Sutton. The building is a three story structure and presents a magnificent appearance from the outside. The first floor contains five class rooms, library, principal’s office, besides the auditorium. The balcony contains a picture machine booth as part of the equipment of the auditorium. The second floor contains six large class rooms. The basement or lower floor contains three rooms designed as play rooms for the children during the winter months and stormy weather. The floors of these rooms are composed of sand to the depth of a foot.