Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1895: Deputy Fish Commissioner Boyce brought up 35,000 young trout from Carson Thursday morning and planted them in the ponds at the springs on South Fork. When larger and able to take care of themselves they will be turned into the river.
Tuscarora Times-Review: The familiar toot of the Navajo whistle will be heard no more, except, perhaps, at irregular intervals. Steam was shut off Thursday night.
100 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1920: Last Friday night a box car on the Western Pacific tracks was broken open and a big cheese was stolen. The theft was reported to the officers as soon as discovered and is a search for the guilty parties five men were rounded up in the sand house during the night. The cheese was of the “smelly” kind and the officers could distinguish the scent of the odorous cheese on the breath of the five men.
Contractor Rooney, who is building the state road between Elko and Carlin, says that there is no truth in the report that work is soon to be discontinued, but on the other hand he is making every possible effort to carry the work on and that it will be complete before the end of the summer. He has recently purchased a lot of horses and a big freight outfit at Battle Mountain, which will arrive in a few days, and a new camp is to be established just outside of Elko to start work at this end.
May 26, 1920: A mass meeting was held at Lamoille hall on Thursday evening for the purpose of deciding on the kind of a school house to be built for the Lamoille consolidated district No. 2. If the plans carry we will have a school house to be proud of.
75 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1945: Events which will mark the end of the school year at the Elko high school were enumerated today by Principal Neil Jones. May 24 – Whitewashing of the Block E on the Lamoille summit by the freshmen boys under the supervision of the Block E Society. May 31 – Annual home economics and industrial arts exhibit. Open to all in the afternoon and evening. June 2 – Senior ball at the school gymnasium. June 6 – Graduation exercises at the Hunter Theatre at 8:00 p.m.
May 28, 1945: “Duffy’s Tavern”, an all-star picture, with 60 stars will have its premier showing in Elko. The picture will be shown in this city at the Hunter theatre before it is released to any other theatre in the nation. Admission will be by the purchase of a bond. No other means of admission will be acceptable. The arrangements for this premier showing have been made by Bing Crosby, radio and screen star, who has ranch property in Elko county. Members of the Lions Club, the management of the local theatres and Ira Pearce, Elko county bond chairman, are cooperating in making the program a success.
The Jaycee Bond rally Saturday night ended with a total of $12,025 in bonds being purchased by the bidders. The nylon hose brought $650 while a blanket was sold for $1,000 and auctioned again for $650. Cigarettes sold for $300 in bonds, to say nothing of the money brought in on whiskey. One quart of bonded liquor brought in a $500 bid.
50 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1970: Outstanding students at Elko Community College were announced this week on the eve of the school’s first graduation ceremony, which is scheduled at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the college gymnasium at Eighth and Court Streets. Gov. Paul Laxalt will be the principal speaker at the ceremony. H.P. Sturm, assistant to the president, said six students will make up the first graduating class from Elko Community College. The outstanding students named today included Hobert P. Sturm, Jr., scholarship award for the highest grade point average; Brenda Bigelow of Elko, service award fort women; and Fred Beitia of Elko, service award for men.
May 27, 1970: Mrs. Yolanda Mori, 66, arrived late last week from Farnovolasco, Italy, to spend a two-month visit in Independence Valley, with her sons, Nelo and Pete Mori – whom she had not seen since they emigrated to America 32 years ago. Mrs. Mori, who is the proprietor of a restaurant in Farnovolasco plans to stay two months to visit her sons and her five grandchildren.
May 28, 1970: Memorial Day services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the city cemetery, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Gasper J. Salaz Post 2350. Stewart Wilson, assistant Elko County District Attorney, will be speaker of the day and music will be provided by the Elko Junior High School Band. Ray Gardner, officer of the day, will open the program. A salute to the dead will be given by V.F.W. firing squad directed by Bert Jones. Kenny Ballew and Gale Burr will play taps. John Bottari and Clive Gurr are chairman for the public services.
25 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1995: Master division power lifter Raul Lopez is looking to continue his success in Carson City when he competes in the bench press. Lopez set two Amateur Athletic Union records in the Carson City Classic, competing in the 40-years and over 198-pound division. One record, 457 pounds came in the dead lift event. The other new mark was for combined weight of 1,104 pounds based on the best lift in the three categories; squat, hand press and dead lift.
May 25, 1995: The first of several charreadas is slated to run between 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Elko County Fairgrounds, announced Luz Sandoval of the local Charros Arena Mexicana Club. Sandoval explained the arena events will be demonstration, not competition. The sponsor, Arena Mexicana, is a non-profit club formed to preserve Mexican traditions in Elko, to show non-Mexican people what a charreada is and, of course, to have a happy day in the sun.
May 30, 1995: The Elko County Grapplers club is hosting a roller blade skills competition in the Elko City Park on June 17 to raise money for the team to attend the Western Regional Wrestling Tournament in Fresno, Calif. The competition will include three events: high jump, long jump, and obstacle course. The obstacle course will measure the competitor’s speed, agility, timing, stopping and hopping skills.
