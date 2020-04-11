Rewrite: News from past issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

125 YEARS AGO

April 6, 1895: The name of the post office at Mardis district has been changed to Charleston, and C.E. Pearson has been appointed postmaster. Mail for this place goes by the way of Deeth.

The high school measure should receive the vote of every parent and lover of education and good government. The establishment of a county high school means a great deal for Elko county. It means that our young teachers are to have a chance to prepare themselves to compete with imported teachers.

Elko is to have a first-class flour mill. Frank Terry, the mill-wright who put up the new mill at Lovelock,is now engaged in tearing down and remodeling the old Elko mill. The new structure is to be three stories fitted with the latest machinery. It will seem like old times once more to hear the mill whistle three times a day.

100 YEARS AGO

April 5, 1921: Sheriff Joe Harris is as tickled over the increased business his hotel is doing as a little boy is over his first pair of copper-tipped boots. He now has eight steady boarders and it is beginning to look like old times, when the jail was packed with drunken men before prohibition closed the doors and nearly put the hotel de Harris out of business.