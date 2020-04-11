Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1895: The name of the post office at Mardis district has been changed to Charleston, and C.E. Pearson has been appointed postmaster. Mail for this place goes by the way of Deeth.
The high school measure should receive the vote of every parent and lover of education and good government. The establishment of a county high school means a great deal for Elko county. It means that our young teachers are to have a chance to prepare themselves to compete with imported teachers.
Elko is to have a first-class flour mill. Frank Terry, the mill-wright who put up the new mill at Lovelock,is now engaged in tearing down and remodeling the old Elko mill. The new structure is to be three stories fitted with the latest machinery. It will seem like old times once more to hear the mill whistle three times a day.
100 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1921: Sheriff Joe Harris is as tickled over the increased business his hotel is doing as a little boy is over his first pair of copper-tipped boots. He now has eight steady boarders and it is beginning to look like old times, when the jail was packed with drunken men before prohibition closed the doors and nearly put the hotel de Harris out of business.
Not a single incorporated city in Nevada has adopted the “blanket” gambling license, so why should Elko?
April 7, 1921: Now if the weatherman will only give us a nice warm clear day next Saturday so the women can get out and vote at the special city election, we will never roast him again.
April 11, 1921: Joe Pattani and sons arrived last evening from Tuscarora here looking after their sheep that are coming from the southern part of the state where they have been wintering.
75 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1945: Nevada’s livestock grazing capacity may be increased materially if experiments now being carried on are successful, Fred H. Kennedy, U.S.. Forest supervisor said today. He explained the forest service is conducting its experiments with crested wheatgrass in an effort to discover a method of rehabilitating much of the state’s vast grazing areas. On lower grazing areas, where sagebrush normally grows, the crested wheat grass has been sown in several large experimental plots. Kennedy explained crested wheat grass is a native of the Steppes of Russia. Largest of the experimental plots was planted in Elko county’s Ruby valley last fall. Local ranchers co-operated with the federal agency in the seeding of more than 600 acres in that section.
April 9, 1945: Norman Brown, combination city and county police officer, has been named by Sheriff C.L. Smith as deputy sheriff during the absence of Roger Amberger, who is in Washington D.C. taking a special FBI course of instruction.
April 10, 1945: Miss Irene Delaplain and Cecil Weighall recited the nuptial vows before M.W. Johnson, justice of the peace on Easter Sunday at the home of the bride in Montello. Miss Lily Daz of Montello was maid-of-honor, and Leland S, Martin, former principal of the Montello school, was best man. The bride was given in marriage by her father Edwin Cornia. Three-year old Betty Ellen, sister of the bride, carrying a bouquet of pink sweetpeas, was flower girl.
50 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1970: Ray Goicoa of Elko was elected as chairman of the Elko County Republican Party to succeed Charles B. Evans. Other party officers named during the Elko County GOP convention at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge included Rita Hardie, chairwoman; and Bill McKinley, treasurer. Mrs. Hardie succeeds Laurena Moren and McKinley replaced Gertrude Puccinelli.
April 9, 1970: A new main entrance if being installed this week at the Commercial Hotel as part of a renovation project which will include a new banquet room that will seat 120 and serve as a meeting room for conventions and local civic gatherings.
The tall mansard above the new entrance way will support a giant polar bear, which has become a trademark of the hotel.
April 11, 1970: The Lamoille Women’s club has been chosen one of 15 national finalists in a $200,000 community improvement program co-sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Sear-Roebuck Foundation. Selection of the Lamoille club was based on the club’s achievement in establishing a small free public library for the residents of Lamoille Valley and in providing educational assistance to Western Shoshone and Northern Indians.
25 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1995: The sale of the Vaughan ranch in Ruby Valley to a family-owned California enterprise was closed last week by John C. Carpenter of Ranchers Realty, ending a 131 years and six generations of family ownership.
Basketball action began yesterday with eight games in the third annual Elko Indian Colony Youth Basketball Tournament. It is billed as a basketball tournament and indeed it is. But organizers report there is another equally important facet to the all – Indian teen basketball tourney. The tournament represents an opportunity for Native American teenagers in Elko to interact with their counterparts from other western states. It is a chance to renew old friendships and make new friends, Arvilla Conetah one of the tournament organizers observed.
April 9, 1995: Barbara Errecart of Elko is one of four Nevada women who will receive a Nevada Women’s Tole Model award today at the Stardust Resort Conference Center in Las Vegas. “We are taking this opportunity to recognize outstanding Nevada women, their achievements, contributions and impact on the history of this nation as it happens,” said Nevada Attorney General Frankie Sue Del Papa. Errecart and her husband, Jack, have owned and operated the Clifton Club and hotel in Elko for 35 years. They have two daughters, Lindia and Kimberly, and a son, Jacques.
