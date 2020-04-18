Rewrite: News from past issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

125 YEARS AGO

April 13, 1895: Mr. & Ms. A. Bruce celebrated the 25th anniversary of their marriage last Sunday at their Elko residence. All members of the family were present, George having come down from Clover Valley, where he is teaching, Mr. and Mrs. Q.W. Hull and Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Sproule and Herbert completed the party that sat down to a royal repast prepared for the occasion. In honor of the event Mr. and Mrs. Bruce received many pretty pieces of silverware, among the number being a set of solid silver teaspoons from their children. Each spoon was engraved with the name of one of the children, the set as a whole, containing the names of all members of the family, the date and place of marriage and the date and place of the silver wedding. The family, which is one of the most hospitable in the world, would have liked to extend the invitations, but lack of room prevented.

The Clover Valley Land and Stock company of this county recently shipped nine cars of prime beef to the Omaha market which netted the company over $60 per head.