Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1895: Mr. & Ms. A. Bruce celebrated the 25th anniversary of their marriage last Sunday at their Elko residence. All members of the family were present, George having come down from Clover Valley, where he is teaching, Mr. and Mrs. Q.W. Hull and Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Sproule and Herbert completed the party that sat down to a royal repast prepared for the occasion. In honor of the event Mr. and Mrs. Bruce received many pretty pieces of silverware, among the number being a set of solid silver teaspoons from their children. Each spoon was engraved with the name of one of the children, the set as a whole, containing the names of all members of the family, the date and place of marriage and the date and place of the silver wedding. The family, which is one of the most hospitable in the world, would have liked to extend the invitations, but lack of room prevented.
The Clover Valley Land and Stock company of this county recently shipped nine cars of prime beef to the Omaha market which netted the company over $60 per head.
100 YEARS AGOApril 12, 1921: Many Elko County stockmen are beginning to be worried over the railroad strike as they have cattle at Lovelock and Fallon, and no more hay. These cattle were shipped there last fall and fed through the winter months, just enough hay contracted got to feed the stock until this time of the year, when they would be shipped back here and turned out on the range. The farmers of Fallon and Lovelock have sold all of their hay and there is none left in the valley and unless the railroads can soon begin to move their freight, then bring cattle back to Elko, it will be a problem to provide feed for the thousands of cattle now in that section of the state.
April 14, 1921: The Rip Van Winkle mine on Lone Mountain is proving to be a big proposition, as each day’s development shows that the big vein continues to the south. The men are running an upraise on the vein originally opened up by Jack Yore, the discoverer of the property, the vein at this point being twenty-two feet wide and carrying values from $10 to $300 per ton, in lead and silver. Manager Middleton, when asked, stated “We do know that the ore extends to the surface, and that the values continue at the 360 foot depth. This means many thousands of tons of ore, and makes the Rip Van Winkle on of the biggest mines in the state of Nevada today.”
April 16, 1921: Metropolis: We are glad to welcome the family of Mr. Knudsen, who have come into our community. They have bought the Cleveland ranch.
April 16, 1921: Dr. Joe Henderson, who has been in Elko attending the business meeting of the Henderson Banking Company, will leave for San Francisco Sunday. He will return in June to spend the summer here and carry on the work of developing the underground flow of water discovered on his ranch just east of town, and plans to put considerable of the land under cultivation this spring.
75 YEARS AGOApril 13, 1945: A proclamation was issued by Mayor David Dotta this afternoon to the effect that all business houses in the city of Elko will be closed from 12 o’clock noon until 6 o’clock tomorrow evening out of respect to the memory of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
April 18, 1945: Friday night, in the high school auditorium, the music department of the Elko high school will present their annual Varsity Show. This year the show is taking the form of a Gay Nineties Revue. Under the direction of Cecil Furr, and with Stanley Mour as master of ceremonies, the show is rounding into shape early and bids fair to rival the excellent shows of previous years. Among the acts being planned are a girls’ trio accompanied by the Pep Band, numerous numbers by the glee club, solos by Yvonne Sansinena and Catherine Zunino, an acrobatic routine by Ida Bess Sanderson. Bill Lynch and a group of carefully chosen assistants will present a tumbling act (with a doctor in close attendance). Those petite misses, Dorothy Burner and Marjorie Montrose will provide the added attraction of a tap dance. Doris Quilici and Josephine Uriarte are slated to do a dance which will be a real surprise, if they can keep up their nerve till Friday.
50 YEARS AGOApril 12, 1970: Elko became the coldest spot in the nation Sunday morning when temperatures dropped to 6 degrees above zero during a weekend that set two cold temperature records.
April 12, 1970: A growing number of Elko residents are spending their weekends in pursuit of a sport with guaranteed thrills and excitement – skydiving. They are members of the SkyHawks Sport Parachute Club which now numbers 10 members and is finding increasing enthusiasm for parachute jumping among Elkoans. Norman Rockwell is president of the club, and reports interested new members are given a 25-hour ground training course and required to pass a written examination before making initial jumps.
April 14, 1970: Three sevens is the Elko emergency call signal and this call on the fire whistle is intended to bring every able-bodied man to the fire station, Fire Chief Bill Bellinger said today. The 777 call will be used in emergencies when a lot of man-power is needed in a hurry, Bellinger explained.
April 16, 1970: The first annual Elko Retriever Trial was held last Saturday at the Dressi Ranch west of Elko and despite the weather, there were a total of 57 dogs entered. Many local retrievers were entered in the event. They included entries by Al Garamendi, Gil States, Elizabeth Wallace, George Kellers, Ginger Perry, Paul Rogers, Les Peterson, Pete Wells, Doug Hutton, Al Padilla, Art Richards and Dave Lynch.
25 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1995: Although the Flagview Sports Complex is six months behind its original schedule, a group of dedicated volunteers will meet Tuesday to create a formal plan for the project’s completion by June 1. The Flagview Sports Complex is a brainchild of Jerry Wornek, a 20-year veteran of the Elko Fire Department. “Back in January 1994, I heard that some people were approaching the city for more baseball fields,” Wornek said. “But there aren’t any fields for junior football or flag football. So my daughter and I took a ride around town and we found this property the city owned. Wornek said that people from every walk of life in Elko have volunteered their time in support for the project.
April 15, 1995: The lighted cross on Lamoille Summit has become a community trademark since the first trek up the hill was made 21 years ago. It’s gotten a little harder with each passing year, nonetheless local members of the Veterans of Foreign wars Post 2350 are determined to see the annual Christmas/Easter season tradition continue. John Bottari, a four-time past post commander, has spearheaded the community project since it began in 1974.
April 18, 1995: Cows and kegs: it may seem like an odd business combination, but Steve and Maggie Safford of Clover Valley think adding a microbrewery to their small ranching operation will work out just right. After spending nearly 20 years making their living off cattle and high quality horse hay, the Saffords have taken the plunge, so to speak, into the rapidly growing ranks of domestic craft-brewed beer producers. In two weeks, the residents of Elko County will have their own local brewery to identify with – Ruby Mountain Brewing Co.
