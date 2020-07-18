Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1895: A sheep herder named Homer Rieffenberg was brought in from Mountain City Thursday morning and taken to the county hospital. He was found on the Bruneau desert wandering around, having been without food for a week. He thinks the Oddfellows want to kill him. If he does not get better in a few days he will be examined for insanity.
P.H. McDermott brought in from Lamoille on Wednesday some good specimens of marble taken from a quarry owned by him and Knox Crane. The specimens show a most excellent quality of marble of different colors and thicknesses.
Miss Mamie Russell went up to Fort Halleck Saturday to take charge of the school at that place.
100 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1920: One of the rarest animals in existence today among the wild animals is the mountain sheep. In past years the Ruby mountains, to the south of us, was a favorite feeding and breeding ground and the mountains were alive with the animals. But man and modern rifles have created havoc until today there are but three known to exist on the big Ruby range. Judge Taber and O.A. Pennock, who have just completed a hike through the mountains, tell of seeing a lone ram in the very highest peaks. The animal came running around a cliff not over a hundred and twenty-five yards away. On seeing the men it stopped a minute but at the first move they made it was away and out of sight in an instant.
July 14, 1920: Elko county leads this state in the pure bred live stock industry, according to C.W. Creel, county agent leader, who returned this week from a trip over the county in the interest of the pure bred live stock campaign which is being conducted throughout the country by the department of agriculture. “One of the finest short horn bulls that I have seen is a bull owned by J. Selby Badt at Warm Springs. Also one of the finest herds of pure bred short horn cattle that can be found at of W.S Short of Ruby Valley. J. Davis Weeks, chairman of the Clover valley farm bureau is breeding Berkshire hogs, E.E. Lutts and the William Griswold estate are also raising pure bred short horn cattle of good quality. Badt has several Percheron horses.”
July 16, 1920: C.F DeArmond, county surveyor, yesterday filed his nomination papers with the county clerk being the last of the present county officials to make their announcement. There is no salary connected with this office, the only recompense being an office in the court house and the dignity of the title.
75 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1945: Pfc. Ricardo Gonzales, Elko infantryman, was blasted out of a foxhole on Okinawa, and is now in a hospital presumably on that island. The extent of his injuries was not learned by his sister Mrs. George Harrison.
July 14, 1945: On the occasion of her fourth birthday Dee Rae Williams was the honored guest at a recent picnic in the canyon back of the Dan Williams ranch near Tuscarora. Host and hostesses were Mr. & Mrs. Dan Williams and Mrs. Irene Williams. After the picnic dinner games were played by the children. Guests were Mrs. Stanley Ellison and daughters Connie and Margaret Ann; Mrs. Bert Tooley; Mrs. Nell Clifford; Mrs. Roy R. Woods and daughter Bobby; Mrs. Claude Rasmussen and son Leon; Mrs. R. Beagley and children Ralph, Rafel, Wayne and Margaret; Mrs. Ray Dean Roseberry; Mrs. Charles Van Norman and son Robin; Mrs. Claude Hall and son Lon, Kari and Donna Barkdull; Karen Meibas, and Ed Austin.
July 17, 1945: A large crowd witnessed two lively games of softball at City Park last Friday. The first game had the Knights of Pythias and the Commercial hotel outfits in a close fray. The Pythias won by 4 to 3. Knights of Pythias players: R. Smith, J. Wines, Al Wheat, E. Dudley, Jay Kump, T. Smales, C. Hernandez, Hal Fields, M. Hachquet, and M. Wolverton. Commercial Hotel players: J. Maero, M. Mariluch, L. Michelson, W. Weaver, B. Butler, H. Smith, F. Unamuno, Dr. Smith, T. Wines and D. Foretich. The management announce they would like to have some volunteer singers entertain the spectators between games each Friday night over the loud speaker system.
50 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1970: The Elko County School District Board of Trustees last night accepted the formal resignation of board member Warren Scott and administered the oath of office to Jess Urresti, Wells, who had been appointed by Superintendent of Public Instruction Burnell Larson to replace Scott. Scott resigned from the board due to his being transferred to Winnemucca. The board also approved preliminary drawing of the proposed vocational education building.
July 15, 1970: Roy Young, Elko rancher and State Assemblyman from Elko County, was elected president of the Elko County Fair Board at a meeting held last night. Named to serve with Young are Jack Dodd, vice president; and Dutch Stenovich, secretary-treasurer. Also at last night’s meeting Dick Combs fair manager, gave a progress report on improvement on the fairgrounds in preparation for the 1970 Fair.
July 18, 1970: Tight races for top honors in several individual statistical categories were developing as the Elko Men’s Softball League entered the final round of play for the 1970 season, this week. In the batting average category, Joe Allred maintained his hold on first place. In the home run derby, Security National Bank’s Gene Bartorelli holds a one circuit-clout lead over team mate Arnaud Samper. The other close race is in stolen bases where Commercial Hotel’s Tim Gilligan and Reardon’s Don Hopkins are waging a two-man battle. In the pitching category, Bartorelli tops the list with a perfect 3-0 mark.
25 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1995: The 1995 Silver State Stampede Rodeo will kick off tomorrow at the Elko County Fairgrounds. The opening night will include the crowning of this year’s Stampede Queen and Princess. Contestants were judged last week in horsemanship, speech, modelling, impromptu questions and personal interview. This year’s queen contestants are Valerie Whited, Riata Schutte and Candice Zunino. Competing for the Princess title are Veronica Martinez, Terra Perkins, Sarah Larson, Shoti Brazeal and Michelle Whited.
July 15, 1995: South Fork Reservoir is at an all-time high of 5,233 feet, and there are areas of the reservoir “that never had water before that have got water now,” said State Engineer Michael Turnipseed. This year’s wet weather added 13 feet to the elevation of the reservoir’s surface, but because of evaporation, the area will need wet weather in most future years to keep it at that level, he said.
Amaya Ormaza, daughter of Pedro and Dawn Ormaza of Elko, was recently selected to serve as an 1995-96 ambassador at Boise State University. Ambassadors assist with campus tours, student recruitment, homecoming activities, legislative receptions and other university events. She’s also the recipient of the Longhurst Memorial Scholarship and has been named as president to the international business student organization.
