Rewrite: News from past issues

July 13, 1895: A sheep herder named Homer Rieffenberg was brought in from Mountain City Thursday morning and taken to the county hospital. He was found on the Bruneau desert wandering around, having been without food for a week. He thinks the Oddfellows want to kill him. If he does not get better in a few days he will be examined for insanity.

July 12, 1920: One of the rarest animals in existence today among the wild animals is the mountain sheep. In past years the Ruby mountains, to the south of us, was a favorite feeding and breeding ground and the mountains were alive with the animals. But man and modern rifles have created havoc until today there are but three known to exist on the big Ruby range. Judge Taber and O.A. Pennock, who have just completed a hike through the mountains, tell of seeing a lone ram in the very highest peaks. The animal came running around a cliff not over a hundred and twenty-five yards away. On seeing the men it stopped a minute but at the first move they made it was away and out of sight in an instant.