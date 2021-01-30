Reynolds named 'Best of Zillow'

ELKO — eXp Realty Realtor Colette Reynolds has been named “Best of Zillow” among the top 10% of more than 60,000 Zillow agents nationwide.
Reynolds placed in the top 6%, currently the only Elko County agent to win the prestigious award based on excellence and stellar client care.
“This is a humbling and incredible honor,” she said.
The Best of Zillow is in recognition of agents whose direct client ranking scores over or above 90%, and it is a reflection of an agent’s client care, diligent and thoughtful follow-up, and overall stellar performance with client leads, new buyers, and sellers through Zillow.
Commenting on the award, Reynolds said, “This is such an honor to have been named one of the elite in ‘Best of Zillow’ and even more so to have been ranked in the top 6% of Zillow agents nationwide. What an incredible feeling it is to be recognized for what truly matters most to me: the absolute care of each and every one of my clients. I’m honored to be able to represent my hometown as a local Realtor to win this award.”
Reynolds said the award was meaningful on many levels.
“This distinction means so much more to me as it is decided solely by our clients and is not based on the number of reviews an agent has or the number homes or sales volume of which we had closed for the year,” she said. “In fact, I was not even aware of this award, let alone that I was even in the running. So you can imagine my shock when I received the call telling me I had been awarded this prestigious distinction of “Best of Zillow.”
The year was much different than anticipated, which included the start of her realty group, Reynolds explained.
“As Realtors we faced many challenges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet despite all of these challenges I still managed to have the best year of my real estate career, full of incredible changes,” she said. “Not only was I awarded “Best of Zillow” but also GOLD for “Best Real Estate Agent” for the second year running in the Elko’s Readers Choice Awards. Plus, I started my own real estate team, The Colette Reynolds Group, to better serve our clients.”
Reynolds credited her team for working hard last year.
“Our team members include me as the lead agent/listing specialist, my husband Mike Reynolds/buyer agent, Kayla Hawkins Realtor/assistant, and a transaction coordinator, Nicole Merwin. We have also implemented the help of my videographer Logan Martindale who makes my ‘quirky Colette listing videos’ of which I am possibly well-known for on Facebook.”
Reynolds continued to say, “I’ve also been blessed to be the agent representative of Elko’s newest up and coming, and already award-winning, local new builder Merwin Homes by MPM! Merwin Homes was also recognized this last year as GOLD in Elko Readers Choice awards for Elko’s ‘best new construction home builders.’ And I moved myself and my team to a new brokerage. We moved to eXp Realty and we are loving our new home. I feel incredibly blessed!”
“I am forever humbled and grateful for this recognition of my stellar client care,” she said. “They say hard work pays off but I believe that it isn’t work when you love what you do, and it isn’t hard when you are doing it for people you care deeply about.”
“I would like to extend my deep thanks to each and every one of my clients who made this award possible,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds can be reached at the Colette Reynolds Group eXp Realty at 775-934-9575, colettereynoldsgroup.com, or selllingelko@gmail.com.