Reynolds named 'Best of Zillow'

ELKO — eXp Realty Realtor Colette Reynolds has been named “Best of Zillow” among the top 10% of more than 60,000 Zillow agents nationwide.

Reynolds placed in the top 6%, currently the only Elko County agent to win the prestigious award based on excellence and stellar client care.

“This is a humbling and incredible honor,” she said.

The Best of Zillow is in recognition of agents whose direct client ranking scores over or above 90%, and it is a reflection of an agent’s client care, diligent and thoughtful follow-up, and overall stellar performance with client leads, new buyers, and sellers through Zillow.

Commenting on the award, Reynolds said, “This is such an honor to have been named one of the elite in ‘Best of Zillow’ and even more so to have been ranked in the top 6% of Zillow agents nationwide. What an incredible feeling it is to be recognized for what truly matters most to me: the absolute care of each and every one of my clients. I’m honored to be able to represent my hometown as a local Realtor to win this award.”

Reynolds said the award was meaningful on many levels.