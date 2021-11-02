Reynolds named top 1% for Best of Zillow

ELKO – Local eXp Realtor Colette Reynolds of The Colette Reynolds Group has worked her way to the top of the prestigious “Best of Zillow” award, ranking currently in the top 1% of Zillow agents nationwide.

Reynolds was first recognized by the company in January 2021 at a 4% standing nationwide and has maintained status throughout the year, recently achieving the higher rating of top 1%.

This is a “floating award” which once achieved can be continued through diligence in client care by addressing their particular expectations as well as maintaining the integrity of the process. Reynolds explains, “This isn’t an award you get and just hang on your wall and call it a day. This is something you have to continue working very hard for in order to maintain your ranking as “Best of Zillow.”

Client experience and response is the basis of the percentile margins. In order to earn and maintain this title an agent’s client scoring cannot fall below the standard of 90% or the title is lost and removed from their name/profile.

“Knowing that it is because of my clients' enthusiastic responses and unsolicited submissions to Zillow regarding their overall experience with me as their agent makes this award mean all much more,” Reynolds said, adding that “Best of Zillow” is a distinguished recognition for which many agents strive.

“I think the part of all of this that pleases me the most is considering I am in a much smaller market than most of the Zillow agents. There are agents in large cities such as New York, Los Angeles and even closer to home, Las Vegas, who have done three times the amount of business than I have, meaning they have more opportunity with client engagement to qualify.”

“It is such an honor to be able to put my hometown of Elko in the spotlight on a nationwide platform as large as “Best of Zillow,” Reynolds continued. “As this award is a client-chosen award, my goals are met in fulfilling the client’s needs through the process of their home selection and purchase and/or home selling and I am humbled by their acknowledgement."

Reynolds emphasized her strong relationship with her customers. “My clients really do mean the absolute world to me and I take great pride in the care, guidance, and overall protection which I give each and every client from start to finish of the home buying selling experience. Client care doesn’t stop there as it continues even beyond the day that I give them the keys. I have amazing relationships with all of my past clients. Throughout the process they become more like friends and family.”

Receiving the honor is due to Reynolds’ team, whom she thanked.

“Earning an honor as large as this isn’t something I feel I could do on my own. With that, I would like to both acknowledge as well as thank my entire team, The Colette Reynolds Group, which consists of my husband and Buyers’ Specialist Mike Reynolds, assistant/transaction coordinator Kayla Hawkins, and our newest Buyers’ Specialist Vika Starshuk.”

She also thanked others who made the award possible.

“I would also like to include and thank the many local agencies, mortgage and banking company representatives, title/escrow companies, hands-on project maintenance professionals, and all the personnel who help meet the needs of my buyers/sellers as the best representation of our community. You all have truly helped me elevate the standard of care of which my clients are ensured to have when I represent them.”

“But most importantly I would like to thank my clients,” Reynolds continued. “Because none of this would even be possible without their submissions to Zillow regarding my service to them. I appreciate you all more than words can say. I believe that if you love what you do and who you do it for it never feels like work. As a Realtor I have truly been blessed by the clients I have had the pleasure to work for throughout my entire career.”

