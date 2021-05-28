Ride the Ruby Roubaix -- a trip around the mountains

ELKO – After last year’s cancelation of the Ride around the Rubies due to the pandemic, this year the renamed Ruby Roubaix Gravel Fondo, a bicycling event, will take place June 19 starting and ending in Lamoille.
The “race” is patterned and named after a one-day professional men’s bicycle race held north of Paris and ending at Roubaix, a town noted for its cobblestones.
The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise has organized the event, which is planned as an annual occurrence.
“Travel Nevada funded the brochures,” said Rotary member Kerry Aguirre.
Aguirre explained that Rotary clubs throughout the world do fundraisers that are meaningful, help the community, and serve a great purpose.
She said Dr. Kevin Dinwiddie, a former Rotary president, suggested the group host a cycling ride around the Ruby Mountains.
“It was such a fantastic idea because it was different and [we felt] it would stir up a lot of interest,” Aguirre said.
The cycling is broken into four different distances: 20, 36, 62 and 117 miles, allowing for riders of all levels.
Local athlete and cycling enthusiast Leslie Creel is attending the event, hoping to complete 117 miles.
“Ruby Roubaix will be my first organized cycling event,” said Creel. “I grew up watching my aunt and uncle pack bikes to various destinations and races. But for me, cycling has mostly been transportation to school or work. Running is my sport, with a bit of cycling for cross training.”
Creel said last year some out-of-town cyclists rode the Ruby route and were very excited about Elko’s excellent gravel biking.
“I had a road bike and a mountain bike, but what really is a gravel bike? After months of research, I dropped the cash,” Creel said. “Supply chain issues as they are, it took two months to arrive. My first ride on gravel roads with mountain bikers was convincing — the bike makes a difference.”
Creel works out with Kathy Palangi, who will participate in part of the ride. Palangi is a uterine cancer survivor.
“Leslie and everybody here helped me,” said Palangi. “I ran all through chemo and radiation and I think that’s a really big part of staying healthy.”
Courtney Nalivka and mother Cindy Staszak are riding together.
“You don’t have to be an avid cyclist to participate in this event,” said Nalivka, a dietician who owns CB Nutrition. “I look at this as an event to promote physical activity.”
“I am a pancreatic cancer survivor,” said Staszak, who was diagnosed in 2018. “Physical activity was what kept me going. I trained inside on an indoor bike when I could. I did senior Olympics between my last radiation treatment and my big surgery. Courtney has been a huge supporter of mine, so we are getting out together to do this ride. Activity and nutrition really helps.”
“It’s stories like Kathy’s and my mom’s that make it possible — if they can do it with what they’ve been through, we should be able to get on a bike and ride a few miles,” Nalivka said.
Rotary Club Desert Sunrise has put a concentrated effort into keep people safe during this event. Riders will start at different times and be required to wear a mask at the beginning until they spread out.
So far the event has 149 entrants.
“Because other races and events have canceled, it’s turning into a very classy event,” Aguirre said. “How can you go wrong with the Rubies?”
“There is support on all courses with aid stations set up, food, water and lots of volunteers who know how important it is to be standing there with their arms out,” Aguirre said. “We have vehicles along the way if people have a flat tire or want to be picked up.”
Riders can sign up until June 16 via the website.
According to Aguirre, all of the sponsors from last year agreed that the club should keep their donations in hopes of hosting the ride this year.
Fundraising will help sponsor youth leadership development for high school juniors. The Rotary group sponsors seven students each year. Funds will also help with the international exchange program and high school scholarships.
