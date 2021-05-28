Ride the Ruby Roubaix -- a trip around the mountains

“Ruby Roubaix will be my first organized cycling event,” said Creel. “I grew up watching my aunt and uncle pack bikes to various destinations and races. But for me, cycling has mostly been transportation to school or work. Running is my sport, with a bit of cycling for cross training.”

Creel said last year some out-of-town cyclists rode the Ruby route and were very excited about Elko’s excellent gravel biking.

“I had a road bike and a mountain bike, but what really is a gravel bike? After months of research, I dropped the cash,” Creel said. “Supply chain issues as they are, it took two months to arrive. My first ride on gravel roads with mountain bikers was convincing — the bike makes a difference.”

Creel works out with Kathy Palangi, who will participate in part of the ride. Palangi is a uterine cancer survivor.

“Leslie and everybody here helped me,” said Palangi. “I ran all through chemo and radiation and I think that’s a really big part of staying healthy.”

Courtney Nalivka and mother Cindy Staszak are riding together.

“You don’t have to be an avid cyclist to participate in this event,” said Nalivka, a dietician who owns CB Nutrition. “I look at this as an event to promote physical activity.”