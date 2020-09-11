Rides & Rods car show underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – After a long and uneventful summer, people flocked to Elko City Park and the Elko Convention Center parking lot for the annual Rides and Rods car show this weekend.

The show started Friday and continues Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. A poker run downtown will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The band Hijacked was playing in the park Friday and Saturday nights. The awards ceremony is slated Sunday at 11 a.m. For further details visit ridesandrodselko.com.

Also slated this weekend is the Gold Rush Bull Riding Challenge at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event was originally planned in May but had to be canceled under coronavirus restrictions.

“We have probably about 20 contractors with 64 rider bulls signed up from all over the western states and about 35 riders,” said organizer Efren Benavides Jr.

Temperature screens will be performed at the front gate and masks will be provided for everyone who does not have one.

This week the Elko City Council approved special-event liquor license for both events, calling for operators to follow plans and rules from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.