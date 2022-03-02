Right on target: NNRDA gets new look

ELKO – The Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority (NNRDA) has unveiled an updated logo and color scheme in an effort to modernize and accurately represent the vision and overall objectives of the organization.

The rebrand was created by local designer Janel Thomas of Elko Print and Copy Center. “We considered several firms both within Nevada and beyond,” said NNRDA Board Chair Terri Clark, “but when you have local talent that can develop a superb design at a fair price, the decision was easy.”

The new logo and color scheme comes at the 10-year anniversary of the NNRDA, which was established in 2012 after the complete realignment of Nevada’s economic development framework.

“Our organization and our region has evolved a great deal in the last ten years,” said Executive Director Sheldon Mudd, “and it’s time that our image reflects that.”

The organization’s new logo features the state of Nevada with all NNRDA counties highlighted. Emblazed over the top of the counties is a double ringed target with an arrow extending from the bullseye. “We wanted our new logo to send a clear message,” Mudd stated, “that this is your target area, where you want your business to be.”

The transition from an orange, red, and deep brown color pallet was not without serious consideration. “We wanted to capture a couple of elements when it came to the color scheme,” Mudd explained, “first, that we are proud Nevadans whose industries, specifically agriculture and mining, have carried this state through the toughest of times.” This element, according to Mudd, is represented in the deep blue and silver that adorns the logo.

“As for the bright green,” Mudd stated, “This shows that we are ready for the next generation of advanced business and industry.” This, according to Mudd, could mean capitalizing on energy storage minerals (lithium and vanadium) through processing and manufacturing, or enhancing the agricultural industry through value added production such as hemp clothing or farm raised shrimp. Aside from building on existing industry, Mudd stated the vibrant green “shows that we are ready for the future, whether it be automation, green tech, advanced medicine, aerospace and defense, or nuclear; the sky is the limit and this color sends that message.”

“With the new NNRDA logo,” Clark stated, “the message is clear, set your sights on Northeastern Nevada, to hit your target every time.”

