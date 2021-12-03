Rising construction costs reflected in insurance bills

ELKO – If you looked at your insurance bill and saw that the payment due for homeowner insurance is higher, you can probably blame the skyrocketed costs of building materials that are calculated into the anticipated costs to replace your dwelling.

“They are increasing home values because of an increase in building costs,” said Leah Gregory of Gregory Insurance. “To replace a house, the cost is going through the roof.”

Sidney Wintermote, an agent with Adobe Insurance, said the “most common reason for higher insurance rates is an increase in the cost to rebuild your home. Home reconstruction costs, including labor and materials, can go up due to changes in the market and the effects of inflation. Remodeling and improvements can also result in higher replacement costs.”

State Farm agent Brent Stokes said that if a homeowner bought their house before 2021, “they couldn’t come close to replacing” the house at earlier values because the cost of construction has soared. The cost of new construction three or four years ago was roughly $160 to $170 a square foot but is now in the range of $190 to $241 a square foot, he said.

Stokes cited as an example his own property’s value was increased by about $50,000, which equated to $55 more for his bill, or “five bucks more per month,” and that increase would be a little less than 5%.

Still, he said that if a company added a rate hike approved by the Nevada Division of Insurance, and the value of a house went up as well, there could potentially be a 10% increase in a premium for a homeowner.

“I haven’t seen anybody yet saying this is crazy. Most people understand,” Stokes said.

The prices for lumber, building materials and labor have gone up “so it costs more to fix and rebuild,” said Courtney Worline, a Farmers Insurance agent-owner. “The price to rebuild doesn’t always correlate with what you could sell the house for because insured value doesn’t reflect market value.”

Rather, the cost to replace the house is calculated at current prices, he said.

Gregory said raising the value of a home is not a rate increase that has to be approved by the state insurance commissioner. Companies must apply to the state for overall rate hikes by showing they are losing money, but increasing home values on individual polices is allowed.

Claims raise bill

Insurance companies also can add surcharges on individual policies when claims have been filed, Gregory said.

She said, for example, that when her office in downtown Elko burned in February 2020, she filed a claim and saw her bill go up.

“I didn’t get special treatment,” said Gregory, who is in temporary office space in The Terraces but plans to rebuild at the downtown site, possibly breaking ground in a couple of weeks.

Worline said surcharges for claims are built into what the state insurance division allows, and “every single insurance company handles them differently.”

Stokes said what those policy holders “actually do is lose their claim-free discount.”

Fire danger is another allowable reason for an increase, according to Worline, who explained that a fire-line score map is available to insurance companies, and that map “kind of lumps” Elko into the Reno-Tahoe area for fire danger.

That means insurance companies may increase premiums for potential wildland fire danger to residents of the Elko-Spring Creek areas. Worline said the fire-line scoring is applied on an individual basis so houses near each other might not have the same score.

He said that even though he doesn’t believe the “map is exactly correct, we do have some exposure for sure, but our brush fires are easier to manage.”

Wintermote said “some areas in Elko and its surrounding rural areas fall in a high fire zone, which puts homeowners at a higher risk of losing their home due to wildfire, resulting in higher insurance rates.”

Increases in home values, surcharges for claims filed, and the fire risk are the three main reasons homeowners may see their bills increase without an actual rate hike because those contingencies are pre-filed.

“Some may go up more than others, but we can definitely say the majority of homeowners are paying more for insurance than a couple years ago for the same coverage,” Worline said.

He encouraged potential home buyers to get insurance quotes before they make an offer, so they know what to expect.

Wintermote said factors that can affect a homeowner’s premium include “the price of your home and the cost to rebuild it; your home’s age and condition; home security and safety features; your credit history; your deductible; bundling other insurance from the same company; and your choice of provider.”

Rate hikes in state

For actual statewide rate hikes, companies filing with the Nevada Division of Insurance must show their reasons for requested rate hikes, and such hikes have been approved in recent months for certain companies, according to the division’s website.

Gregory, who represents Allstate Insurance, Travelers, Nationwide and American Modern companies for homeowner policies, said that with all the natural disasters and rioting and looting that has happened in the last year, companies have lost money.

“The severity and frequency of losses cost insurance companies tons of money,” Worline said, noting that companies don’t even want to write policies in California after all the major fires, so the State of California has had to step up to help.

Stokes said a “couple of carriers are asking for substantial increases,” but that doesn’t mean the state approves their total requests. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. sought a 26.9% hike, but the Nevada Division of Insurance approved a 6% increase effective Nov. 23.

Liberty Insurance Corp. separately sought an 18.7% rate increase but was approved for 6%, according to the state website.

Other examples of recent increases in home insurance rates in Nevada: USAA Casualty Insurance Co. sought 6.3% and received 3.4%; USAA General Indemnity Co. sought 11.6% and got 3.2%; United States Automobile Association sought 4.5% and got 3.3%; and Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. sought 14% and got 7%.

Most of those hikes went into effect in October, but Allstate’s for owner-occupied homes went into effect in September.

The average cost of insurance for homeowners in Nevada in 2021 was $822 per year based on dwelling coverage of $250,000, according to Bankrate.com, which reported that the average cost of insurance in the United States was $1,312. That means Nevada homeowners pay roughly 37% less than the average American for insurance coverage.

Flood insurance, however, is separate from the homeowner policies because the Federal Emergency Management Agency oversees the national flood insurance program, and those living in flood-prone areas in Elko County would purchase flood insurance in addition to regular policies.

FEMA recently implemented a new rating system that the agency claims is more accurate in reflecting the risks of flooding nationwide for insurance premiums, according to news reports. Rates for certain areas of the nation went up with the changes.

