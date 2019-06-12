CARSON CITY – As Humboldt River waters rise, the Nevada Department of Transportation is monitoring Reinhart Lane (State Route 795) in Winnemucca for potential flood-related closure.
The road currently remains open, but NDOT advises the public that there is potential of temporarily closing the road to through traffic should rising waters saturate the ground to a point of potentially destabilizing the roadway surface.
Access for Reinhart Lane residences is planned to remain available, even if a through traffic closure is required. Any potential road closure would immediately be posted to www.nvroads.com, with roadway signs placed across the area to note detours.
The route runs just over a mile, traveling across the Humboldt River and connecting U.S. 95 with State Route 289 (East Second Street) in northeastern Winnemucca. It serves primarily as an alternate connection between northern U.S. 95 and destinations east of I-80. Alternate routes are available in the area.
Throughout the spring, NDOT has routinely monitored water levels near the roadway and received National Weather Service and other reports and forecasts in an effort to keep drivers safe and preserve the roadway from any potential long-term damage if the ground underneath becomes saturated.
The duration of any potential closure is unknown, as water levels and soil condition will continue to be evaluated by NDOT hydraulic experts.
