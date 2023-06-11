Elko County Fire Stations and Ryndon volunteers were called out at 7:40 p.m. and requested an additional water tender from the Deeth volunteer department. The Red Cross and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

“We ask all Elko County citizens to be sure to have working smoke alarms,” stated Elko County Fire Protection District. “If you or someone you know needs new smoke detectors, please call the ECFPD at 775-738-9960. We are happy to assist you with replacing old detectors and batteries.”