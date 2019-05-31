ELKO -- Above average precipitation across Elko County during May has caused significant rises to area creeks and rivers.
During this time, rain amounts measured between 200 and 300 percent of normal, which led to -- as of May 30 -- the second highest spring (March through May) precipitation total ever recorded (6.10 inches) at the Elko Airport.
This caused Elko County rivers including the Humboldt, Bruneau, and Marys rivers, as well as Lamoille, Maggie, Susie, and Salmon Falls creeks to all run in action stage or higher.
The National Weather Service in Elko is working closely with Elko County Emergency Manager Annette Kerr, as well as other local, state and federal agencies to provide assistance and preparedness.
For more information about weather and water conditions in northern and central Nevada, go to https:///www.weather.gov/Elko or NWSElko sites on Facebook and Twitter.
