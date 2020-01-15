Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Saturday’s recipient in Elko was Anthony Crosby. He is the father to two little girls, ages 3 and 4. Anthony has a huge heart and love for people and has been active in the community for years, with young people and youth groups. His most recent contribution to our community is a new local media platform, at AnthonyAroundTown.com.

He has been sharing the stories and experiences of Elko locals, attending local events and engaging the Elko area culture. Then, through his website and social media presence, Anthony turns his time in the community into digital content — blogs, podcasts and videos. By doing this, Anthony has brought awareness and greater appreciation of different aspects of Elko County living.

He has chosen the local Elko Soroptimist International chapter as his choice for Riverton’s charitable donation.

