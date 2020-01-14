Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.
Friday night’s recipient in Spring Creek was Cheryl Henning. She has been married to her husband Robert for 23 years and enjoys spending time with her three children, Samantha, Sydney and Matthew. She has been a member of Soroptimist International for four years, a club that focuses on improving the lives of young women and girls through their Live Your Dream program offering education and training awards, their Dream It Be It program that offers career support, and Live Your Dream.org. Their programs lead to social and economic empowerment for these young women!
She also started a community webpage, Parkbench.com/Elko-Spring-Creek.com.
This page focuses on business owners, organizations and individuals in the community. It’s like a video blog, meant to showcase the individual or business, and contains plenty of content like news, local coupons and events. These few things highlight only a couple of the ways Cheryl volunteers and spends her time, alongside her passion and 10-year career in real estate.
She has chosen to donate to the local Soroptimist chapter.