Riverton honors Hometown Hero
0 comments
top story

Riverton honors Hometown Hero

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hometown Hero

Craig Kidwell and Barbara Gallagher were the recipients of Riverton Elko's Hometown Hero award Wednesday night at the Elko-Spring Creek basketball game.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Craig Kidwell and Barbara Gallagher were the recipients Wednesday night. Craig and Barbara are attorneys at the law firm of Kidwell & Gallagher. They were both born and raised in Elko and, after college and law school, both returned to Elko to practice law. In the past five years, Craig and Barbara have donated upwards of $50,000 to the Elko and Spring Creek Communities, including helping purchase the new Elko High School gymnasium sound system and donating the Spring Creek Boy Varsity Basketball uniforms.

Craig and Barbara have chosen the Boys and Girls Club for the $100 donation.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday night forecast
Local

Saturday night forecast

ELKO – Lots of light snow could add up to travel difficulties Saturday evening and heavier snow may be on the way with a winter storm watch be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News