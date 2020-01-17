Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Craig Kidwell and Barbara Gallagher were the recipients Wednesday night. Craig and Barbara are attorneys at the law firm of Kidwell & Gallagher. They were both born and raised in Elko and, after college and law school, both returned to Elko to practice law. In the past five years, Craig and Barbara have donated upwards of $50,000 to the Elko and Spring Creek Communities, including helping purchase the new Elko High School gymnasium sound system and donating the Spring Creek Boy Varsity Basketball uniforms.

Craig and Barbara have chosen the Boys and Girls Club for the $100 donation.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0