Riverton honors Hometown Hero
Riverton honors Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero

Joey Schweer was named a Hometown Hero on Friday night at Elko's basketball game.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Joey Schweer was Friday night’s Hometown Hero recipient in Elko. Born and raised in Elko, Joey has worked at Jerritt Canyon, coached Elko Junior Football and has been a part of Little League for over 10 years, the last seven years as president. This year he is excited to be starting Challenger For Special Needs and softball for girls.

Joey has four children: Hope, Payton, Lexi and Gage. Since 2018, Joey and many others in the community including PACE Coalition have been on a mission to honor the life of his son Payton, by educating both children and parents about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

Joey has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the Payton Schweer Memorial Fund.

