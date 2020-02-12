Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Friday night’s recipient in Spring Creek was Brian Anderson, owner of Children’s Dentistry of Elko. Brian has been a practicing orthodontist in our community for the past seven years and has been personally involved in Elko through providing sponsorships for children of families who can’t afford needed treatments and surgeries. He has also headed up an Anti-Bullying campaign, which encourages school-age kids to embrace each other, support and befriend students who need support, and awards a scholarship for treatment to kids who have overcome bullying.

Brian has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the Nevada Coalition of Suicide Prevention.

