Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Saturday’s recipient in Spring Creek was Elaine Cassell. Elaine has been married to her sweetheart for almost 40 years. They have two children and two grandkids that live out of the area, along with a couple honorary grand girls here in Elko. She loves volunteering and giving back. It started in Las Vegas with kids’ school and sports activities, and when they moved to Spring Creek in 2003 she found her passion as a member of Soroptimist International of Elko. She loves the mission of helping women and children in our community with programs like the Live Your Dream scholarship, the Magic School Supply Bus, and our Dream It Be It Career Support and Mentoring day for high school girls.