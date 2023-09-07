ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice.

They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

The Sept. 1 recipient was Patrick Whitson. Patrick has been highly involved with the youth in Spring Creek, coaching youth football, baseball and T-ball. He is an NIAA Official for youth high school basketball and football, is the treasurer for Northeast Nevada Officials Association, and is the President of Spring Creek’s Junior Football League.

He and his wife Dani have two kids and enjoy hunting, camping and traveling.

Patrick has chosen the Spring Creek Junior Football League for his $100 donation.