Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Delmo Andreozzi was Friday night’s Hometown Hero recipient in Elko. Born to hearing-impaired parents in Elko, Delmo is active and committed to his family and community. He and his wife Annie have three wonderful children and three grandchildren. Delmo has spent his life trying to give back. A fan of volunteerism, he serves as an elected County Commissioner, he is on several local boards, a member of the Elko Host Lions Club, and Knights of Columbus. Delmo credits his life experiences, involvement in theater and the Choraliers as the foundational tools that cultivated his talent, passion and drive.