Riverton honors Hometown Hero

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.Friday night’s recipient was Coach Chris Klekas. He started teaching at Elko High School in 1990. In 1993, he became the Head Boys Basketball Coach with eight regional championships in a row.

He and his wife Julie, have been living in Elko for over 30 years. They have 10 children; nine sons and one daughter, and many grandchildren. Coach Klekas has chosen the Elko Boys & Girls Club to receive the $100 donation.

