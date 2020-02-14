Riverton honors Hometown Hero
top story

Riverton honors Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero

Kelly Moon, left, was named a Riverton Hometown Hero last Saturday in Elko.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Saturday’s recipient was Elko High School teacher Kelly Moon. Kelly began her career as an English teacher here 36 years ago. She took over the theater arts department 34 years ago and has produced numerous plays and musicals. She also partnered with Spring Creek High School to produce 10 years of joint musicals in hopes to bring together two rival schools in friendship and camaraderie.

She donates hundreds of hours to ensure that Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation contest for Elko County, continues, and helps coordinate student workshops at the National Cowboy Gathering.

Kelly has chosen for Riverton to donate to the Elko Animal Shelter.

