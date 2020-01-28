Riverton honors 2 Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Julie Klekas was Saturday’s Hometown Hero recipient in Elko. She and her husband, Chris, have been living in Elko for over 30 years. They have 10 children — nine sons and 1 daughter — and five grandchildren.

Julie’s passion is her family, her St. Joseph’s Parish family, and supporting her children’s and Chris’ activities in the Elko Community and at Elko High School. She has volunteered for many years at St. Joseph’s in the choir, leading Mom’s Group, Marriage Prep, teaching Religious Education and Youth Group/Confirmation activities. Being a Stay-At-Home Mom has been the most rewarding activity she has done through the years.

Julie has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the St. Joseph’s Youth Group.

Saturday’s recipient in Spring Creek was John Sorensen. John has been in the Elko community for 30 years and graduated from Spring Creek High School. He and his wife Heather have four beautiful kids.

John has served on numerous boards throughout Elko County and has received numerous prestigious awards for his service and dedication. He served on the Board of the Family Resource Center, has donated to Communities in Schools and all of the school sports programs, along with regularly donating his time for service projects in the community including Elko Clean Up Green Up. He has chosen Communities in Schools for his donation.

