Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.

Last week’s recipients in Elko were Stacy Medina and Tabby Stanley, who started the Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids Program as a way to give back to families in Elko and Spring Creek. The program started in 2016 feeding 35 families and ended in 2022 feeding a total of 997 families. They are grateful for the communities’ support and to everyone who donated, big and small. Stacy and Tabby would like to especially thank their husbands. They chose the Moses Project to receive the $100 donation.

Last week’s recipient in Spring Creek was Raul Lopez. Raul is supposed to be retired, yet for the last two years he has been serving the community by working with autistic children in Spring Creek Elementary’s Special Education department. He loves these kids. He has lived in Elko since 1993, and has two sons that live in Denver, Colorado, three grandsons and one great granddaughter. His hobbies include golfing and powerlifting. He has chosen the Northern Northern Nevada Autism Network for his donation.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help others in our community? If you would like to nominate a possible Elko or Spring Creek candidate to be a Riverton Hometown Hero. Please submit your nominee by emailing jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com. Thank you for everyone who has participated from JB Anderson, General Manager of Riverton Elko.