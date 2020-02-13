Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the basketball season.

During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them.

A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice; they also receive a free oil change and tire rotation as well as a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel.

Karen Rogers was Saturday’s Hometown Hero recipient in Elko. Born and raised in Elko, Karen is very active with Elko High School in many aspects from the Choraliers to many sports programs, and truly loves her community. She and her dog Dakota enjoy going out in the hills and long drives together.

Karen started her teaching career with the Elko County School District 32 years ago in Owyhee and has been director of the Elko High School Choraliers for the past 27 years.

Karen has chosen for Riverton to donate $100 to the Sandy Beeler medical expense fund.

Sandy is a supporter of the Choraliers and helped them with their Sing, Swing, Selebrity Dance Fundraiser in October.

Karen and the Choraliers wish her well and a speedy recovery.

