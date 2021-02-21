Road in Nevada mountain range closed during avalanche recovery effort

ELKO – A popular winter recreation area 20 miles southeast of Elko was closed Sunday morning as a recovery effort resumed following a weekend avalanche that injured one snowmobiler and left another buried in the snow.

Three young men from the Elko area were snowmobiling near Castle Lake high in the mountains above Lamoille Canyon when the avalanche occurred shortly before noon Saturday. Elko County Undersheriff Justin Ames said two of them were able to “roll out” away from its path. One was injured and the other was able to call for help around 11:53 a.m.

A rescue crew from Ruby 360 Lodge helped bring the injured man to safety. He apparently suffered a broken leg and collarbone, and was flown to Salt Lake City for treatment, Ames said.

The third snowmobiler remained buried by the avalanche and Ames said the effort to recover his body would resume Sunday morning.

“Cloud cover limiting visibility and unstable snow conditions are such that efforts to recover the third man have been suspended for the evening,” said a statement from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Blasting of unstable areas near the avalanche was expected to take place Sunday morning. The canyon road will remain closed until recovery efforts are completed.