Road to excellence: Owyhee schools receive accreditation

OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined School Principal Justin Streeter shared the final accreditation report showing the school received continued accreditation.

“This is a result of the hard work that every staff member has done. The results are truly a team effort,” Streeter said.

The school did very well in the learning capacity domain, including providing equitable opportunities for learners to develop skills and meet learning goals established by the school; developing students attitudes, beliefs, and skills needed for success; has a formal structure to ensure students develop positive relationships with and have adults/peers who support their educational experiences; provides programs and services for the students’ future and career planning; and identifying and addressing specialized learning needs of students.

Areas needing improvement are in the resource capacity domain. While the school does well in integrating digital resources into teaching, learning and operations, improvements are needed in allocating human, material, and fiscal resources in alignment with the school’s identified needs and priorities to improve student performance and organizational effectiveness, and attracting and retaining qualified personnel who support the institution’s purpose and direction.