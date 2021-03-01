Road to excellence: Owyhee schools receive accreditation

OWYHEE – Owyhee Combined School Principal Justin Streeter shared the final accreditation report showing the school received continued accreditation.
“This is a result of the hard work that every staff member has done. The results are truly a team effort,” Streeter said.
The school did very well in the learning capacity domain, including providing equitable opportunities for learners to develop skills and meet learning goals established by the school; developing students attitudes, beliefs, and skills needed for success; has a formal structure to ensure students develop positive relationships with and have adults/peers who support their educational experiences; provides programs and services for the students’ future and career planning; and identifying and addressing specialized learning needs of students.
Areas needing improvement are in the resource capacity domain. While the school does well in integrating digital resources into teaching, learning and operations, improvements are needed in allocating human, material, and fiscal resources in alignment with the school’s identified needs and priorities to improve student performance and organizational effectiveness, and attracting and retaining qualified personnel who support the institution’s purpose and direction.
Another area needing improvement is human, material and fiscal resources allocation. Financial and material issues are always of concern with the struggling economy, and the accreditation team noted while a small-knit community has many advantages, one disadvantage is that our remote location makes it difficult to retain staff.
The leadership capacity domain scored well in adherence to policies that are designed to support institutional effectiveness, and adhering to a code of ethics and functions within defined roles and responsibilities. The school hopes to improve in showing measurable results of improving student learning and professional practice.
Principal Streeter said, “These results are just one step on the road to becoming a school of excellence again.”