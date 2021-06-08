 Skip to main content
Road work begins in Lamoille Canyon
Road work begins in Lamoille Canyon

Canyon Visitors

Visitors park at the top of the road in Lamoille Canyon in this photo from June 2020. 

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO – Lamoille Canyon visitors should expect to encounter road work over the next few weeks.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will crack and chip seal Forest Road 5766 beginning June 9 and continuing through July 2, as weather permits.

“To facilitate safe operations, flaggers will control and direct traffic around work areas, so please plan accordingly,” stated the Forest Service.

The asphalt has numerous cracks due to repeated freezing and thawing. The crack sealing operation will clean and fill these cracks, beginning at the Forest boundary and continuing to the upper end of the road.

Chip sealing should prolong the asphalt surfacing for another decade and provide a safer surface on which forest visitors can travel, the Forest Service said.

“Please use additional caution when driving in the Lamoille Canyon and expect slight delays as crews work to complete the work. Also, please watch for road hazards and obey flaggers and posted speed limits.”'

Guard rails were replaced along portions of the road two years ago following a wildfire in the fall of 2018.

