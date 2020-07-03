Road work off Lamoille Highway begins Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – Road work begins Monday at Corral Lane off Lamoille Highway and is expected to last to the end of the month.

Signs will direct traffic around the work zone, according to Chris Wooster, project manager with Farr West Engineering.

“There won’t be any traffic delays,” Wooster said.

“We are doing a subgrade stabilization and seal and blot,” he explained this week. “It’s pretty straightforward and quick.”

The project is in coordination with the Elko County Roads Department.

Road construction is scheduled to be completed before July 30.

