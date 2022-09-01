Road work planned Sept. 8 on College Parkway

ELKO -- The City of Elko will be applying an overlay to College Parkway between Elm Street and Ruby Vista Drive on Sept. 8, weather permitting.

The project is expected to begin at approximately 7 a.m. College Parkway will be closed to all traffic until the overlay is stable enough to allow traffic.

The City anticipates that College Parkway will reopen by 4 p.m. Affected residences and businesses will be allowed limited access. Adjacent cross streets will remain open.

The City asks motorists to use an alternate route if possible, and to please have all vehicles removed from College Parkway. Vehicles remaining on the street will be towed.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” stated the City.