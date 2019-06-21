CARSON CITY – Travel delays and single-lane traffic will be in place on the Tuscarora Highway, State Route 226, north of Elko beginning July 8 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves the roadway and replaces the culvert at Jack Creek.
Truck traffic will be detoured via Mountain City Highway, S.R. 225.
Beginning as early as 7 a.m. on July 8, a one-mile segment of S.R. 226 will be reduced to one lane at Jack Creek as NDOT replaces the aging culvert. Local access will remain available to vehicles under 10 tons.
Traffic flaggers and a pilot car will alternate the directions of travel, with up to 20-minute travel delays to be expected. Truck traffic will be detoured via Mountain City Highway.
By temporarily closing the road to heavy traffic, NDOT can enhance safety for both drivers and workers as the culvert is replaced. The road is anticipated to reopen to all traffic in late August.
The approximately $1.8 million project by contractor MKD Construction Inc. is part of NDOT’s program of renovating and replacing older culverts and bridges throughout the state to help ensure the safety of the motoring public.
NDOT’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to be named some of the nation’s best for six consecutive years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.