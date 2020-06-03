Road work set for June 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Expect traffic delays starting at 7 a.m. June 9 at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets.

Contractors will be working in the area which will cause delays for several hours, stated a press release from the City of Elko.

“Please avoid the area if at all possible and plan an alternate route if possible. Expect significant delays if using this intersection," the City said.

“Please use an alternate route, if possible and obey all traffic control devices and use care when using this intersection."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0