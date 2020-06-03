Road work set for June 9
0 comments
top story

Road work set for June 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Elko

ELKO – Expect traffic delays starting at 7 a.m. June 9 at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets.

Contractors will be working in the area which will cause delays for several hours, stated a press release from the City of Elko.

“Please avoid the area if at all possible and plan an alternate route if possible. Expect significant delays if using this intersection," the City said.

“Please use an alternate route, if possible and obey all traffic control devices and use care when using this intersection."

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News