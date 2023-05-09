CARSON CITY – Road projects are getting underway for the season, including work on Lamoille Highway and an Interstate 80 on-ramp at Beowawe.

Lane closures and travel delays will take place on State Route 227 (Lamoille Highway) May 11-22 as the Nevada Department of Transportation fills age-related cracking of the roadway surface. As part of a rolling work zone, single-lane closures will take place 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays between State Route 228 and Crossroads Lane in Lamoille.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction on the four-lane portion of the highway up to the roundabout. Beyond the roundabout, traffic flaggers and pilot cars will alternate directions of traffic.

NDOT said while the majority of travel delays will be less, up to 30-minute delays should be expected. Motorists are advised to plan extra travel time and to anticipate travel delays. Drivers should slow to posted work zone speed limits.

The work will provide a smoother driving surface and help preserve the pavement on the busy commuter route between Elko and Lamoille.

The road work schedule is subject to change; updated information is available at dot.nv.gov or 775-888-7000.

Beginning May 15, the State Route 306/Beowawe exit 261 on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 will close for approximately two and a half months as part of a continuing NDOT project to add an eastbound truck climbing lane.

Motorists traveling east from Beowawe/Crescent Valley will be required to use an alternate route, traveling seven miles west to access Dunphy exit 254.

Over recent months, approximately three miles of I-80 have been reduced to one lane in each direction as a truck climbing lane is constructed eastbound on I-80 at Beowawe exit 261. Improvements also include bridge surface repair and enhanced interchange lighting. An existing truck parking area on SR 306 will also be improved with resurfacing and lighting.

The lane closures will continue through late 2023. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph in the eastbound direction and 55 mph in the westbound direction.

With almost half of traffic in the area consisting of large trucks, the lighting and truck climbing lane will enhance travel for all vehicles on this section of I-80.

State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.