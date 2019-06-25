SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association’s chip sealing project is underway after being delayed by wet weather.
Work began in May and is expected to cover about 35 miles of roads as part of a pavement preservation plan, said SCA President and General Manager Jessie Bahr.
“Putting in place a pavement preservation plan is key to our future success on the roads,” Bahr said.
Crews were slowed down by heavy rain along with the delayed opening of the hot plant that supplies the road mix, Bahr added.
The 35 miles of chip seal will be completed first and then pothole patching will be done on the remaining 115 miles of roads until winter weather returns.
“The plan is a cost-effective maintenance program designed to extend our pavement life through the use of preventative maintenance products and processes applied to the ‘right roads at the right time,’ thus, improving safety and spending our funds wisely,” Bahr said.
The association maintains approximately 150 miles of roads, year-round, receiving $190,000 from Elko County in gas tax revenue, in addition to property owner fees.
According to the association’s 2019 annual budget, approximately, $1.8 million has been allocated toward roads for general expenses, labor expenses, and road maintenance supplies for paving, sealing and chipping.
The cost for one mile of chip seal is $18,000 per mile compared with asphalt overlay that costs $250,000 per mile, Bahr explained.
About $690,000 was budgeted for oil and chip seal, but that will increase as the price of oil has gone up and there are additional costs for hot mix, labor, culvert work and ditch work, Bahr added.
Chip sealing extends the amount of time between asphalt overlays, according to the SCA website. It provides good “skid resistance … [and] is an effective moisture barrier for the underlying pavement against water intrusion by sealing cracks in the pavement,” and prevents further damage from oxidation from water and sun.
The pavement preservation plan employs a wide range of maintenance strategies, such as fog seals, slurry seals, chip seals, micro-surfacing, thin lift overlay, crack sealing, ditch maintenance, culvert work and more.
“The demands on our roads continue to grow,” Bahr said. “To meet these demands the SCA redefined our objectives, looking at rebuilding and preserving the roads for years to come in the most cost-effective way possible.”
Overall, preservation “is aimed at preserving the investment in our roads, extending pavement life, and meeting our members’ needs,” Bahr explained.
