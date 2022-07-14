Rock concert Saturday night in Elko

ELKO – This weekend may not be as jam packed with activity as last weekend, however, one big concert seems to be on everybody’s mind.

The Family Resource Center is sponsoring “Summer Daze,” a rock concert July 16 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

“We know Elko is always looking for more events,” said Ashlyn Greener, executive director of the Family Resource Center. “We were trying to appeal to a new audience with a rock concert. The goal is to get more funding for families and kids in northeastern Nevada.”

Hinder originates from Oklahoma City. They are known for songs “Extreme Behavior,” “Take It to the Limit,” “All American Nightmare,” “ Welcome to the Freakshow,” “When the Smoke Clears” and “The Reign.”

Hinder was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2007. They are compared to well-known bands like Aerosmith and Motley Crue.

Hoobastank has been successful with songs “Crawling in the Dark,” “Running Away,” and “Remember Me.”

The group formed in Agoura Hills, California, in 1994. They have released a total of six albums.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the headliner begins at 7 p.m. The second show starts at 8:30 p.m.

The event benefits the Family Resource Center.

Purchase tickets by visiting https://summer-daze.com/ or calling 753-7352. A number of food trucks will be at the venue.