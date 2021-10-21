Rocking out with Chip Stone

ELKO – Music has always influenced Chip Stone’s life.

An Elko City Councilman and owner of Stonecraft Jewelry, Stone also runs a third business, Stonerock Sound and Lighting, and performs in the local band Highjacked.

According to Stone, it all started with his grandfather, who he watched perform every Sunday.

“Growing up, I had a love for music that started with the big band-era that my grandfather was part of,” he remembered.

Stone’s mother also was a musician, which inspired him to take up an instrument.

“I started playing drums, watching my mother in a band as a third-grader in our front room,” he said. “When everyone left, I would play the drums. I was hooked, and music was in me.”

He later performed in his high school and jazz bands. “I had a love for it all.”

But recorded music also found a place in Stone’s heart as he dreamed of another music-related career as a disk jockey.

“I would spend many hours as a third-grade kid pretending to be a DJ with records,” he said. “I began DJing back in 1981, doing small church dances and other events.”

After working small school dances, Stone said he started playing at larger dances, weddings, corporate events and “everything in between.”

With his sons Brandon and Trevor and daughter Kaylee, the family expanded the DJ business and offered sound and lighting for events, formally starting Stonerock Sound and Lighting in 2008.

“We have done over 2,000 events since our inception,” Stone said.

Four years later, Stone took his other passion for live music and formed Highjacked with Doug Stills, Brandon Stone, Trevor Stone and Nathan Collett.

In the band, Stone left his drum kit and took over lead vocal duties. The lineup now includes Brandon Stone and Ty Tervort on lead and rhythm guitar, Gregg Thompson and Bobby Tocco on drums, and Mitch Potter and Rochelle Brucker on bass.

“We have changed many people in the band over the years, and each brought a special flavor to Highjacked,” Stone said. “I owe a huge thank you to all who have played in Highjacked. Every one of them I love and care about.”

Although Stone remains busy with his jewelry business and as a city councilman, he still books events to DJ for Stonerock and performs with Highjacked.

For Stone, music has always been and remains a powerful driving force in his life. Performing live with his band on stage allows him to experience a range of emotions that connects him with his bandmates and the audience.

“Music pulls every emotion out of you when you play together,” he said. “You learn to feel each other, read each other and care about the influence you have with music.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.