Rodriguez sworn in as Family Court Master

ELKO – Michelle L. Rodriguez was sworn in as the new Family Court Master by District Judge Mason E. Simons on Monday, filling the vacancy left by the death of Andrew M. Mierins, who died as a result of an accidental fall on May 7.
Rodriguez is an Elko County native who graduated from Wells High School before attending the University of Nevada, Reno and Gonzaga University School of Law.
Following her graduation from law school, Rodriguez was employed in the law office of Mathews and Wines P.C., as a staff attorney in the chambers of District Judge J. Michael Memeo, as a deputy district attorney with the Elko County District Attorney’s Office, and operated her own law office based in Wells for many years.
Rodriguez is likely best known for her representation of minor wards in guardianship cases and for her representation of children involved in the child welfare system, according to Simons. She also previously performed child custody mediations for the District Court in family law cases.
“Michelle Rodriguez has been a tireless advocate for the children of our community for many years. She fiercely defended their interests in court, and now she has an opportunity to continue that important work as a judicial officer,” Simons said. “The District Court would be hard pressed to find a person more uniquely qualified for this position than Michelle Rodriguez. Elko County will be well served by her knowledge and experience.”
The Family Court Master is a judicial officer who hears a specialized docket of cases for the District Court, including juvenile delinquency, juvenile dependency and child support matters. The master also oversees the Juvenile Drug Court, Family Preservation Drug Court, Elko County’s Truancy Court and the Juvenile Traffic Court.
“Elko County’s judiciary is indeed mourning the loss of Andy Mierins.”
The operations of the Juvenile Probation Department, Juvenile Detention Department and the Family Court are overseen by Simons, who was designated by his colleagues as the Juvenile Judge of the 4th Judicial District on May 12.
Immediately following the death of Court Master Mierins, Rodríguez was designated as a Court Master Pro Tempore, along with Kristin McQueary, who retired recently as the chief civil deputy with the Elko County District Attorney’s Office, to provide temporary calendar coverage until Rodríguez could take over the duties on a full-time basis in July.
McQueary will continue to serve as a court master pro tempore for the Family Court, helping to cover conflict cases for Court Master Rodríguez and providing judicial coverage in the event of sickness, vacation or other temporary absence of the full-time court master.
“We sincerely appreciate the dedicated assistance of Kristin McQueary who stepped in, along with Michelle, and helped keep things moving along while we worked to get this permanent appointment effectuated,” Simons said. “She did a wonderful job, and we are grateful that she will continue to be available on a pro tempore basis as we move forward.”