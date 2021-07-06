Rodriguez sworn in as Family Court Master

ELKO – Michelle L. Rodriguez was sworn in as the new Family Court Master by District Judge Mason E. Simons on Monday, filling the vacancy left by the death of Andrew M. Mierins, who died as a result of an accidental fall on May 7.

Rodriguez is an Elko County native who graduated from Wells High School before attending the University of Nevada, Reno and Gonzaga University School of Law.

Following her graduation from law school, Rodriguez was employed in the law office of Mathews and Wines P.C., as a staff attorney in the chambers of District Judge J. Michael Memeo, as a deputy district attorney with the Elko County District Attorney’s Office, and operated her own law office based in Wells for many years.

Rodriguez is likely best known for her representation of minor wards in guardianship cases and for her representation of children involved in the child welfare system, according to Simons. She also previously performed child custody mediations for the District Court in family law cases.