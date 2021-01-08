Rollout underway: Tier 1 COVID-19 vaccinations in full swing

ELKO — Despite some lingering questions still to be answered by state health officials, the COVID-19 vaccines have both already come to Elko and been administered, and more are on the way.
According to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Director of Community Relations Steve Burrows, the first coronavirus vaccines arrived in Elko on Dec. 15, 2020.
“The Pfizer (BioNTech COVID-19) vaccine arrived first. It was almost like a celebration. Everyone was very excited, it was something we have been waiting for,” Burrows said. “We’re making really good process. We are pretty much close to being through Tier 1 for everyone who wants to get the vaccine. We have worked through most of the hospital employees, urgent cares, primary clinics, doctors’ offices, law enforcement agencies and our air ambulance crews.”
Burrows said NNRH did not vaccinate an entire shift at one time, rather staggering shots throughout.
“That has been difficult. We didn’t want to vaccinate a whole shift, just to see if there were side effects,” he said. “So far, everything has gone well and looks promising.”
While Burrows said NNRH employees are not required to get the vaccine, he said most have been receptive.
“We had a good response and encourage everyone in the community to get it,” he said. “The county has been really involved with the (Nevada Department of) Health and Human Services. The county is responsible for the distribution. It’s a tough job.”
Burrows said the aforementioned people who have already received the vaccine are coming up on their second doses.
While the bulk of the early vaccinations were done using the Pfizer vaccine, he also noted that some have taken the first dose of the Moderna version as well.
“NNRH was the only approved receiver of the vaccine. We initially received a little more than 1,400 doses and more than 500 have been administered,” said Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne. “We are starting on the second doses of the Pfizer.”
While the two vaccines are very similar, there are some differences.
“We received 245 doses of the Pfizer, initially. The remainder have been Moderna’s. The Pfizer comes ultra-cold, pretty frozen. It comes to the state on a flat of 945 doses, then the state breaks those up for the different areas — where it is then kept cold,” she said. “Moderna is better for the rural areas. It has a longer shelf life, if you will. The booster for the Pfizer shot is 25 days, and the Moderna booster should be taken between 26 and 35 days after the initial vaccination.”
Osborne said the county is nearing Tier-2 implementation — waiting for word from state health officials — which is intended for those 75 years and older, teachers and school staff, transportation personnel, essential retail workers and other individuals who play key roles in community infrastructure.
“Once the state approves Tier 2, we will be able to order on a weekly basis,” she said. “We are waiting to hear on that but it should be pretty quick. The state is receiving its COVID-19 playbook — according to the CDC guidelines — but we should know more early next week. They may make small changes to the tier structures.”
Osborne said the county is working on putting out a survey but is “super early in the process.”
“If anyone wants to know what tier they fall into or if they think they may be in Tier 1 and want to schedule a vaccination, they can call 738-4375,” she said.
More information may also be found on the Elko County COVID-19 Response page on Facebook or through the county’s website.
Osborne also noted the county has moved forward with the process of hiring a human resources director — her former position.
“We have approved the hiring of a candidate, but they have not given notice to their current employer,” Osborne said. “We have made an offer and plan to have them begin sometime in the middle of February.”
Osborne said the county is in the process of filling another open position for emergency manager but will have to run it through the budget in a couple of weeks. Emergency Manager Matt Petersen was recently appointed the county’s fire chief.
Along with first responders, public safety and health care members, Highland Manor has also knocked down a large chunk of its vaccinations this week — first starting on Monday.
The Manor — unlike the county’s joint program with NNRH — formed a private contract with CVS Health.
“We partnered with CVS. The first shots were given Monday, and the boosters will be given Jan. 25 and 26,” said Highland Manor Director of Nursing Hether Hardy. “So far, we’ve had approximately 90% of our residents and 70% of our staff receive the vaccine. Highland Inn was 100% completed. The (Highland) Estates weren’t part of that.”
The residents of the Manor and its staff received the Pfizer vaccine.
“Omnicare (CVS Health company) sent its pharmacist group. The shots were given to the residents in their rooms, and the staff was given their shots in our gym,” Hardy said. “The residents and staff who did not get their vaccinations will get their first shots when everyone else get their boosters on Jan. 25 and 26.”
Hardy encourages the public to get vaccinated whenever they become eligible.
“As soon as we can get everyone vaccinated, the restrictions will lift and we can get back to normal,” she said.
As for the Elko Senior Center, none of its members have yet received the vaccine.
“The whole process with the state seems a little haphazard. I can only imagine what the county is dealing with. We have not been vaccinated yet,” said Senior Center Executive Director Matt McCarty. “We are anticipating the vaccinations the last week of January or the first week of February, for a rough timeline. We have more than five dozen people who have asked to be vaccinated. That was with no advertising, but I think if people get the shots and get the word out that number should go up.”
McCarty said “our seniors and caretakers are definitely encouraged to get the vaccine,” noting that the process has been “interesting and a bit frustrating.”
As for conducting the vaccinations, McCarty said he was hoping to do a drive-thru clinic but logistics will likely mean “an in-house clinic where we can observe them for 15 minutes.”
If anyone wishes to receive more information on the upcoming information, schedules or wants to sign up for the vaccine through the Senior Center, call 738-3030.
As for information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine process, visit dpbh.nv.gov/Programs/Immunization/COVID/COVID_Vaccine/.
According to Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness — as of Jan. 7 — 49,736 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been logged into the NV WebIZ system. That includes 4,301 second doses for those who were first vaccinated in early December.
Nevada Health Response lists some of the difficulties of administering and allocating the vaccines to “fluctuating allocations from the federal government from week to week” and “deliveries coming on different dates each week,” which make it difficult to to project timelines and schedule vaccination administrations.
The start of Tier 3 vaccinations including people 65 and older has not been determined. Nevada’s schedule calls for it to be followed by Tier 4, which is anyone 18 or older.