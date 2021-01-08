Rollout underway: Tier 1 COVID-19 vaccinations in full swing

ELKO — Despite some lingering questions still to be answered by state health officials, the COVID-19 vaccines have both already come to Elko and been administered, and more are on the way.

According to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Director of Community Relations Steve Burrows, the first coronavirus vaccines arrived in Elko on Dec. 15, 2020.

“The Pfizer (BioNTech COVID-19) vaccine arrived first. It was almost like a celebration. Everyone was very excited, it was something we have been waiting for,” Burrows said. “We’re making really good process. We are pretty much close to being through Tier 1 for everyone who wants to get the vaccine. We have worked through most of the hospital employees, urgent cares, primary clinics, doctors’ offices, law enforcement agencies and our air ambulance crews.”

Burrows said NNRH did not vaccinate an entire shift at one time, rather staggering shots throughout.

“That has been difficult. We didn’t want to vaccinate a whole shift, just to see if there were side effects,” he said. “So far, everything has gone well and looks promising.”

While Burrows said NNRH employees are not required to get the vaccine, he said most have been receptive.