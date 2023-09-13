WASHINGTON, D.C. – A final piece of funding for the Elko National Cemetery is making its way through Congress, as U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., included more than $550,000 in the Senate Appropriations bill for military construction projects.

The money would cover grounds-keeping and support staff at the burial site for local and regional veterans north of Elko.

In a statement, Rosen said she would “keep pushing to get this done, and give our heroes the honor they deserve.”

“The least our nation can do to honor Nevada veterans’ heroic sacrifice is to give them a final national resting place in our state,” she said. “That’s why I requested the funding to finish building the national veterans cemetery in Elko, and I am glad to see it’s been included in the Senate version of the government funding legislation.”

This will be Nevada’s first national veterans’ cemetery. Currently, the veteran cemeteries in Nevada are owned and maintained by the state, and are located in Fernley and Boulder City.

It would serve about 3,075 veterans within a 75-mile radius of Elko, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Rosen and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced the legislation to create the Elko National Cemetery in 2021.

Talk of a veterans’ cemetery began to take shape in 2013 after the VA approved the construction of a cemetery in Elko.

Rosen has also pushed President Joe Biden to include the $553,000 needed to complete the project in his budget.

The cemetery – located south of Rocky Road and east of Jennings Way – sits on 15.37 acres. The land was purchased from the City of Elko two years ago for an appraised value of $900,000.

The first phase of the cemetery will have space for 600 gravesites, with interments expected to begin in late 2024.

Cortez Masto explained how the cemetery came about in 2021.

“We’ve been working to secure the construction of a National Veterans Cemetery in Elko for years, and we couldn’t have done it without Senator Cortez Masto,” said Gil Hernandez, commander of Elko’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 and member of the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee. “This cemetery means so much to our veteran population and their families, thanks to her advocacy with the VA we are now able to complete a new, nationally recognized burial ground for the men and women who have served our nation in uniform.”

Elko has been under consideration for a veterans cemetery since 2011, when the VA’s Rural Initiative identified the area as in need of a National Veterans Burial Ground. The closest veterans cemeteries for regional veterans and their families are more than 200 miles away – in either Fernley or Salt Lake City.

The Elko Chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee have called Cortez Masto’s efforts instrumental in getting this cemetery approved and under construction.