Rotarians provide help for Elko homeless

ELKO — Rotarians in the Sunrise Toastmaster Club learned about the plight of the homeless from Wendy Bernhard, who suggested this as a discussion topic. This led to a presentation by Kim Clements and Ildi Timmons with Underdog Street Ministries at a recent Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary meeting.

They provided an overview of the homeless situation in Elko. They indicated that currently the homeless in Elko have very limited options for staying warm or relocating during the winter months. Several members donated coats, fleece vests, jackets, socks and other items.

A matching grant for $2,000 was obtained from The Rotary Foundation through Rotary District 5190. Funds significantly exceeding the required match were contributed by Rotarians in the Elko Desert Sunrise and Elko Rotary Clubs and some community members. As a result of this generosity tents, tarps, coats and other warm clothing and food was purchased at the local Raley’s and Cal Ranch stores where staff were very helpful.

Jason Land, president of the Elko Desert Sunrise Club, said, “this will help the individuals in the homeless encampment be a little better equipped to face the near zero temperatures we are currently experiencing in Elko.”