Rotary Christmas ornaments now available

ELKO -- Elko Rotary Club President Cheryl Paul announces the release of the much-anticipated return of the annual Christmas ornament after a one-year hiatus. This year’s ornament recognizes Elko’s First U.S. Air Mail flight.

Elko was a recipient of the 1925 Air Mail Act and on April 6, 1926, pilot Leon Cuddleback, flying a newly established airline called Varney Airlines, flew from Pasco, Washington to Elko, linking the Pacific Northwest to the government-operated Transcontinental Air Mail Route.

Elko remained a stop on the route from Pasco, Boise, Elko and Salt Lake City into the late 1930s. Varney Airlines would later become United Airlines.

The Club began the tradition of offering a commemorative Christmas ornament in 2006, with the first ornament honoring the historic Lamoille Church. This ornament -- along with those produced since 2006 -- are limited edition and will not be reproduced.

This is one of the Club’s biggest fundraisers for the Rotary Scholarship fund for Elko and Spring Creek seniors with a Club goal of $10,000.

Ornaments are $20 each and can be purchased from any Rotarian, The Cowboy Arts Museum, Northeastern Nevada Museum, Academy Mortgage, Blohm Jewelers, Elko City Hall and the Elko County Treasurer’s Office.

