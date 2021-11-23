 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rotary Christmas ornaments now available

  • 0
Elko Rotary Club ornament

Elko Rotary Club President Cheryl Paul holds this year's Christmas ornament honoring Elko's role in U.S. Air Mail history.

ELKO -- Elko Rotary Club President Cheryl Paul announces the release of the much-anticipated return of the annual Christmas ornament after a one-year hiatus. This year’s ornament recognizes Elko’s First U.S. Air Mail flight.

Elko was a recipient of the 1925 Air Mail Act and on April 6, 1926, pilot Leon Cuddleback, flying a newly established airline called Varney Airlines, flew from Pasco, Washington to Elko, linking the Pacific Northwest to the government-operated Transcontinental Air Mail Route.

Elko remained a stop on the route from Pasco, Boise, Elko and Salt Lake City into the late 1930s. Varney Airlines would later become United Airlines.

The Club began the tradition of offering a commemorative Christmas ornament in 2006, with the first ornament honoring the historic Lamoille Church. This ornament -- along with those produced since 2006 -- are limited edition and will not be reproduced.

This is one of the Club’s biggest fundraisers for the Rotary Scholarship fund for Elko and Spring Creek seniors with a Club goal of $10,000.

Ornaments are $20 each and can be purchased from any Rotarian, The Cowboy Arts Museum, Northeastern Nevada Museum, Academy Mortgage, Blohm Jewelers, Elko City Hall and the Elko County Treasurer’s Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple wants to launch their self-driving car in 2025

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News