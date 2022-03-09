Rotary Club of Elko speech winners announced

ELKO – Three Elko High School students took the top three places at the Rotary Club of Elko’s annual speech contest on Feb. 23.

This year, the Rotary Club asked students to give a speech on the time that they served others and how lives were impacted, including their own.

First place winner was Abigail Harris-Pusley, who was awarded $100.

Second place winner, Dalyla Gaytan, received $75. Liliana Monroy took third place and $50.

Harris-Pusley also won the opportunity to advance to the area contest against the winner from the Morning Rotary Club of Elko’s speech contest.

The winner of that contest will advance to the Rotary District 5190 competition on April 30 at Harrah’s Hotel in Lake Tahoe.

