Rotary sends students to camp, delivers scholarships

ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise funded $5,820 in travel and sponsorships for five Elko County High School students to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening (RYLA), held at the Grizzly Creek Ranch located near Portola, California (camp-ryla.org).

In addition, two college-bound Elko County High School students each received $1,500 in college scholarships.

Proceeds from the Club’s annual Ruby Roubaix Gravel Cycling Fondo fundraiser sponsored both projects. Save the date for the next Ruby Roubaix, scheduled on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

For more information about the Sunrise Rotary Club, fundraisers, sponsorship opportunities, and when registration opens for the 2023 event, please visit www.rubyroubaix.com. Sunrise Rotary will update the information to cover the specifics for 2023 over the next few weeks.

All are welcome to call Kerry Aguirre, the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club - Fundraising Chair, for information at 775-397-1922.

Nevada Day closures

Nevada Day closures

ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices.

