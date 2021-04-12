Rotary Speech Contest winners

ELKO — The two Rotary Clubs of Elko held the Annual Area Speech Contest on April 1, 2021 at Dalling Hall. Contestants included high school students from Spring Creek and Elko High, Lucy Potts and Dalyla Gaytan. Both students had exceptional speeches.

Lucy Potts was the first-place recipient and will be moving on to represent Elko at the Rotary District Conference at the end of April. Sunrise Rotary Youth Chairperson Jennifer Back said, “We wish Ms. Potts the best of luck, and also want to thank everyone who participated and supported this year’s speech contests.”