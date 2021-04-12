 Skip to main content
Rotary Speech Contest winners
Rotary Speech Contest winners

Rotary Speech Contest

From left: Jennifer Back, Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise Youth Chair; Second Place contestant Dalyla Gaytan of Elko High School; Meggan Voth, Elko High School Instructor of Public Speaking; Lucy Potts, first place contestant Spring Creek High School; Joy Shelver Spring Creek High School Speech and Debate Coach

ELKO — The two Rotary Clubs of Elko held the Annual Area Speech Contest on April 1, 2021 at Dalling Hall. Contestants included high school students from Spring Creek and Elko High, Lucy Potts and Dalyla Gaytan. Both students had exceptional speeches.

Lucy Potts was the first-place recipient and will be moving on to represent Elko at the Rotary District Conference at the end of April. Sunrise Rotary Youth Chairperson Jennifer Back said, “We wish Ms. Potts the best of luck, and also want to thank everyone who participated and supported this year’s speech contests.”

The Rotary Clubs of Elko Desert Sunrise and Elko Rotary support youth leadership development, exchange programs, local and global community improvement projects, and programs that encourage healthy behaviors and inspirational service to others.

Congratulations to both outstanding contestants! Visit www.elkorotary.org or www.elkomorningrotary.org for more information.

